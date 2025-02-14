South Africa

Couple accused of selling child sexual abuse material denied bail

14 February 2025 - 16:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Darren Wilken, 34, and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, 25, in the Randburg magistrate's court facing multiple counts related to child pornography.
Darren Wilken, 34, and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, 25, in the Randburg magistrate's court facing multiple counts related to child pornography.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Darren Wilken, 34, and Tiona Megan Moodley, 25, would have remained “unseen predators” for a long time and were conducting a thriving business selling child abuse material, living a lavish lifestyle, the Randburg magistrate's court has heard. 

The couple, who were arrested last month, were denied bail by the court on Friday.

Delivering her judgment on the couple's bail application, magistrate Pravina Rughoonandan said they would have remained “unseen” were it not for US authorities' collaboration with the South African police. 

The court found the pair had failed to show on a balance of probability that circumstances could exist in the interest of justice that warranted them being released on bail.

Their case was remanded to March 24 for further investigation.

The two are facing multiple charges including possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, and contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA GP'

Some of the monthly amounts paid into Wilken's account were as high as R470,000.
News
1 week ago

They are also facing multiple counts of money laundering, acquisition and possession of proceeds from unlawful activities, possession of stolen property and fraud.

Rughoonandan said there was a likelihood the two would endanger public safety, given evidence of their past conduct and possession of pornographic material which was made available and sold to the public. 

She also noted that more than 10-million videos and images had been counted thus far, which would lead to a long-term interaction and could be an incentive to evade trial. 

“Also, the applicants' financial resources to evade trial: there is evidence from the fact that there was R647,303 cash that was found on the premises and that excludes funds from the bank card.

“The applicants also use cryptocurrency and bitcoin accounts to which they currently do not have access. The state has a strong case against the applicants.”

Rughoonandan found that the nature of the offences and the circumstances under which the offences were committed were likely to induce a sense of shock or outrage in the community where the offences were committed, not only locally but also internationally.

“The court finds that the sense of peace and security among members of the public, both local and international, will be undermined and jeopardise public confidence in the criminal justice system, including internationally.”

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Girlfriend of alleged child pornographer Wilken was merely his 'puppet'

"I do not live a lavish lifestyle as I was effectively only an employee and a puppet of [Wilken]," Moodley said.
News
6 days ago

Child sex abuse material has spread beyond the dark web and is readily available anywhere

Analysts believe there has been a steep increase in child pornography material in recent years
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges

The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, continues ...
News
1 week ago

Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges

Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday facing multiple charges related to possession, creation and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS