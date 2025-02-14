South Africa

Deadline for grant beneficiaries to acquire Postbank black cards extended

14 February 2025 - 15:08 By TimesLIVE
The deadline for Sassa beneficiaries to replace cards has been extended to March 20. File photo.
Image: SA Government/X

The deadline for beneficiaries to swap their gold Sassa card for the black Postbank card has been extended from February 28 to March 20, communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi and social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe said on Friday.

“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations from our social grant beneficiaries and we trust that this extension will provide much needed time for grant recipients,” they said in a joint statement.

They urged social grant beneficiaries to change to the black Postbank card well ahead of the new deadline.

“We would like to emphasise that grant payments will continue as per usual, even after the March 20 deadline. If beneficiaries haven't exchanged their cards by then, their grants will still be paid but they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.”

To assist beneficiaries to swap their cards, the two departments and entities were working together to add more human capacity and working with retailers to increase the number of sites across the country.

“Furthermore, the March 20 deadline marks the date when the Sassa gold cards will stop working, not the last day to apply for the new card.

“After March 20, beneficiaries will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank black cards.”

TimesLIVE

