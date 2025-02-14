South Africa

Hammanskraal residents urged not to drink water from new plant yet

14 February 2025 - 11:23
A child collects water in Hammanskraal during a deadly cholera outbreak last year. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Hammanskraal residents have been urged to refrain from consuming tap water until testing is completed after the City of Tshwane became aware of issues at the Klipdrift Magalies Water Package Plant.

The city had initially restored water supply to parts of Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens and Babelegi Industrial area after laboratory tests on the water quality were recorded in January.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the water supply at the package plant, which Magalies Water operates, was interrupted on February 5 due to power problems.

The repairs were initially expected to be completed on the same day but Magalies Water later informed the municipality additional work was needed with the estimated completion time moved to Tuesday.

After being informed of the deteriorating quality of the water, the immediate steps were to flush the system to remove potential contaminants. She said this process was completed on Wednesday and water samples were sent for laboratory analysis. The results are expected on Friday.

“We acknowledge the frustration this has caused for residents and assure the community that addressing this challenge remains a priority. The city urges residents to refrain from consuming water from the system while laboratory testing is under way,” Moya said.

“We sincerely apologise to the residents of Hammanskraal and appreciate their patience as we work with Magalies Water to resolve the issue.”

The Klipdrift Package Plant was a short-term intervention to deal with ongoing issues of contaminated water in Hammanskraal while the municipality continues with the long-term solution of refurbishing the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.

The plant was implemented in four phases and is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

“Each completed phase of these projects will expand access to safe, reliable water for more communities in Hammanskraal. The city remains committed to resolving this crisis.”

TimesLIVE

