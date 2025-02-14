South Africa

Household spending reached R3-trillion in 2022/23

14 February 2025 - 12:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The top four spending categories were housing, food, transport and insurance, which accounted for nearly 76% of all household expenditure between November 2022 and November 2023. File photo.
The top four spending categories were housing, food, transport and insurance, which accounted for nearly 76% of all household expenditure between November 2022 and November 2023. File photo.
Image: 123RF / Wavebreakmediamicro

The Income & Expenditure Survey (IES) 2022/2023 published by Statistics SA (Stats SA) revealed households collectively spent about R3-trillion.

The average household expenditure reached about R143,691 for the year.

The survey indicated the top four spending categories were housing, food, transport and insurance, which accounted for nearly 76% of all household expenditure.

“ Households allocated most of their consumption expenditure to the four main areas, meaning three out of every four rand were directed towards the essentials,” Stats SA said.

The median household consumption expenditure stood at R82 861, indicating stark income inequality within the country.

“The gap between the average and median expenditure reflects significant income inequality. A large portion of the population spends well below the national average, pulling down the median expenditure. The spending habits of wealthier households skew the average, while most households operate with much lower expenditure levels.”

The survey also revealed a gender divide in household spending patterns. Male-headed households contributed just more than 60% of total household consumption expenditure and spent an average of R159,315.

Female-headed households, accounting for just under 40% of total spending, spent an average of R123,346.

Electricity, transport eat into average worker's salary while food takes back seat

The latest Household Affordability Index report compiled by Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity paints a grim picture of how low-income ...
News
1 week ago

The average household income in 2023 was reported at R204,359.

Male-headed households earned more, with an average annual income of R239,590, compared to R158,481 earned by female-headed households.

Gauteng, with its large population, dominated consumption expenditure, contributing 36% of total household spending.

Western Cape followed at 18.4%, with the two provinces collectively accounting for more than half of all household spending nationwide. Households in the Western Cape had the highest average annual expenditure at R229,636, while Gauteng households spent an average of R170,628.

Northern Cape had the smallest share of total household consumption expenditure at 1.7%. North West recorded the lowest average household expenditure, at R98,147, with a median consumption expenditure of R61,495.

The survey also highlighted differences between urban and rural households. Urban households were responsible for 81.5% of total household consumption expenditure, far outstripping the contributions from traditional areas (15.3%) and farm settlements (3.2%).

Households in traditional areas reported the lowest average expenditure at R84,502, while those in farm settlements had the lowest median expenditure at R59,503.

Black African-headed households, which faced the most financial challenges, had 45.3% of households in the lowest two expenditure quintiles, spending less than R25,063 annually. Only 13% of black African-headed households were in the highest expenditure quintile.

Coloured-headed households exhibited a mixed spending pattern, with 21% in the upper expenditure quintile while 34.4% remained below the third expenditure quintile.

CPI ticks up slightly in December, says Stats SA

Housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services, food and beverages and alcohol and tobacco contributed to the rise.
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Indian/Asian-headed households saw a stronger presence in higher spending brackets, with 77% falling into the upper two quintiles. White-headed households fared the best, with 78.1% in the top expenditure quintile.

Stats SA observed a 7.2% decrease in average household consumption expenditure in the past eight years. However, black African-headed households bucked this trend, experiencing an 8.8% increase in real household spending.

Other population groups, including coloured, Indian/Asian and white-headed households, saw declines.

The report noted the decline in spending among white-headed households may be linked to under-reporting by sampled households rather than changes in household spending patterns.

The IES 2022/2023 provides an invaluable snapshot of South Africa’s economic landscape, emphasising the enduring disparities in income and spending patterns.

“The insights from the survey offer a detailed picture of household spending and economic inequality. They highlight the need for targeted interventions to address the disparities, particularly those rooted in regional, gender and racial differences,” said Stats SA.

The IES is designed to offer reliable data on poverty, inequality and income patterns, and to inform future updates to the consumer price index.

READ MORE

Three in every four tourists to SA in 2024 were from Africa: Stats SA

South Africa's tourism sector continues to thrive, with the African continent the dominant source of visitors.
News
3 days ago

Bumper festive season for malls

The 2024 festive season was a bumper period for rural, township and regional shopping malls.
Business Times
5 days ago

Can AI keep South Africa’s food safe?

Shoppers strolling through Shoprite or Pick n Pay today encounter more technological advancements than ever before. From technology-driven inventory ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas