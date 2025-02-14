South Africa

Operation to rescue illegal miners in Roodepoort mine remains suspended

14 February 2025 - 17:03
Residents from Jerusalem informal settlement in Roodeport tried to retrieve trapped illegal miners after authorities suspended the rescue mission due to safety concerns.
Image: Thulani Mbele

While the operation to rescue two illegal miners believed to be trapped at a decommissioned mine in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, remains suspended, the department of mineral resources & energy is appealing to communities for assistance. 

It is believed the two illegal miners were trapped on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) embarked on an operation to rescue the illegal miners. However, after it was established that the shaft was not safe for rescuers, the operation was temporarily suspended. 

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Friday the operations remain suspended and that they have not received any directive from the police, mine rescue or the department.

Department spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi said Mine Rescue Services has suspended the operation due to safety concerns.

“The department is looking at alternative shafts that could be linked to the one in question to be able to gain access and has appealed to the community to assist in this regard,” he said. 

On Monday, just a few hours after the City of Johannesburg EMS and mine rescue technicians suspended the mission, residents attempted their own operation.

They alleged authorities were too quick to call off the operation and didn't try hard enough. But after one resident who was sent in the shaft struggled to breathe, they also abandoned the operation. 

TimesLIVE 

