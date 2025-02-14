Some social media users have come to Noah's defence, saying as a comedian he shouldn't be expected to get involved in politics.
Trevor Noah's 'silence' on SA-US relations sparks social media debate
Image: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine
South African-born comedian Trevor Noah's apparent silence on the escalating tensions between South Africa and the US has sparked a debate on social media.
Many people are wondering why the former The Daily Show host hasn't spoken out on the issue.
The tensions between the two countries escalated when US President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting financial assistance to South Africa, citing the country's alleged mistreatment of certain groups of people. The White House has also proposed resettling white South African farmers and their families as refugees through the US Refugee Admissions Program.
Trump accused the South African government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups of people, citing the Expropriation Act.
Responding, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people and we will not be bullied.”
JONATHAN JANSEN | We’ll not be bullied, right? Then here’s how to stand up to the vileness of Trump
Some social media users have come to Noah's defence, saying as a comedian he shouldn't be expected to get involved in politics.
“Trevor Noah is not South African ambassador to US, he’s just an entertainer. Leave him alone,” Themba Mthembu commented on Facebook
However, some have expressed disappointment with Noah's silence, accusing him of being “spineless” and only looking out for his own interests.
Leonard Phekani said on Facebook said: “He knows where his meal is coming from,” while Collin Booysen said: “Trevor Noah is spineless and only go where the winds of money blow.”
Alfred Mathiba said: “Unfortunately his silence constitutes complicity and it's frustrating to see someone with his influence not using it to make a difference.”
Noah made some jokes about Trump's new immigration policy when hosting the recent Grammy Awards. “This may be my last time I get to host anything in this country. There’s been a few changes in Washington, so I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country,” he said.
While some felt Noah's voice would make a difference, others argued otherwise. Here are more reactions:
