South Africa

Trevor Noah's 'silence' on SA-US relations sparks social media debate

14 February 2025 - 15:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Comedian Trevor Noah.
Comedian Trevor Noah.
Image: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah's apparent silence on the escalating tensions between South Africa and the US has sparked a debate on social media.

Many people are wondering why the former The Daily Show host hasn't spoken out on the issue.

The tensions between the two countries escalated when US President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting financial assistance to South Africa, citing the country's alleged mistreatment of certain groups of people. The White House has also proposed resettling white South African farmers and their families as refugees through the US Refugee Admissions Program.

Trump accused the South African government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups of people, citing the Expropriation Act.

Responding, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people and we will not be bullied.”

JONATHAN JANSEN | We’ll not be bullied, right? Then here’s how to stand up to the vileness of Trump

The US president knew exactly which buttons to push to shake the frail threads that unite us
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Some social media users have come to Noah's defence, saying as a comedian he shouldn't be expected to get involved in politics.

“Trevor Noah is not South African ambassador to US, he’s just an entertainer. Leave him alone,” Themba Mthembu commented on Facebook

However, some have expressed disappointment with Noah's silence, accusing him of being “spineless” and only looking out for his own interests.

Leonard Phekani said on Facebook said: “He knows where his meal is coming from,” while Collin Booysen said: “Trevor Noah is spineless and only go where the winds of money blow.”

Alfred Mathiba said: “Unfortunately his silence constitutes complicity and it's frustrating to see someone with his influence not using it to make a difference.”

Noah made some jokes about Trump's new immigration policy when hosting the recent Grammy Awards. “This may be my last time I get to host anything in this country. There’s been a few changes in Washington, so I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country,” he said.

While some felt Noah's voice would make a difference, others argued otherwise. Here are more reactions:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Hegseth tells Europe to spend on defence as US presence may not last forever

European countries need to invest now in defence because it is not possible to assume that the US's presence on the continent will last forever, US ...
News
35 minutes ago

Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes

A federal judge ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore funding for hundreds of foreign aid contractors who argued they ...
News
7 hours ago

‘He shouldn’t be in public like this’: mother of Musk’s son responds to his appearance at Oval Office

Grimes, the mother of Elon Musk’s child, has spoken out after her four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, known as “little X”, made a surprise appearance at the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS