South Africa

Uncle arrested for alleged assault and murder of his 16-year-old niece

14 February 2025 - 11:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the alleged assault and murder of his 16-year-old niece. Stock photo.
Police arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the alleged assault and murder of his 16-year-old niece. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police in Thohoyandou in Limpopo's Vhembe district arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old niece.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the crimes allegedly occurred at around 8.30pm when the suspect had been searching for the girl after she had not returned home for days.

He finally located her at a residence.

"On arrival at home, the suspect had a confrontation with the victim and allegedly assaulted her with an object," said Ledwaba.

The mother of the victim, who was nearby, called for emergency medical services. On arrival, they declared the victim dead at the scene.

Ledwaba said the suspect remains in custody.

While the investigation continues, police are appealing for information that could aid in understanding the context of the crimes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Expectations, comparisons and lack of emotional connection can fuel sibling rivalry: expert

Drug and alcohol abuse by one or both parties are often associated with siblicide, says Prof Melanie Moen
News
8 hours ago

Joburg home invasion raises questions over ‘delayed response’ by Brixton police station

Private security company Beagle Watch responded to the incident
News
1 day ago

Relative arrested for attempted rape of one-year-old boy after birthday party

A one-year-old boy was allegedly almost raped by a relative in Durban on Tuesday morning after his birthday party.
News
1 day ago

Man shoots himself after allegedly wounding a woman

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of attempted murder and an inquest after a 39-year-old man allegedly shot and injured a 39-year-old ...
News
3 days ago

Suspect arrested for allegedly raping 60-year-old Bushbuckridge pensioner

A 37-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old pensioner.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas