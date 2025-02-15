Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina's mother was detained on Saturday after being found at a property in Cape Town despite her South African documents being confiscated last year.
Anabela Rungo was rendered ineligible to continue living in the country in September last year after she was found to have allegedly committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship.
“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her 'undesirable' status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct,” home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said.
Adetshina's small child was also found living with Rungo.
“After being processed by home affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the SA Police Service as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the [Hawks],” Qoza said.
Home Affairs detains Adetshina's mother for illegally residing in the country
The department, assisted by the police, led an operation where they found Anabela Rungo living with Adetshina's minor child in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina's mother was detained on Saturday after being found at a property in Cape Town despite her South African documents being confiscated last year.
Anabela Rungo was rendered ineligible to continue living in the country in September last year after she was found to have allegedly committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship.
“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her 'undesirable' status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct,” home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said.
Adetshina's small child was also found living with Rungo.
“After being processed by home affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the SA Police Service as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the [Hawks],” Qoza said.
Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft allegations
The department was liaising with social development and the SAPS child protection unit to protect the interests of the minor child.
“The department will provide further updates at opportune moments. No interviews will be taken on this matter at this stage,” said Qoza.
Adetshina's citizenship came under the spotlight when she made it to the top ten of the Miss South Africa pageant, with many questioning her nationality due to her name.
The beauty queen explained that she was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent. However, an investigation by home affairs found evidence of possible identity fraud allegedly committed by her mother.
Adetshina pulled out of the pageant but took up an offer to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria where she was crowned the winner, and was also crowned the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Universe Pageant while also winning the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
POLL | What do you think of home affairs cancelling the travel documents and IDs of Adetshina and her mother?
LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity fraud, withdraw documents
WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos