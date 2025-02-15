South Africa

Home Affairs detains Adetshina's mother for illegally residing in the country

The department, assisted by the police, led an operation where they found Anabela Rungo living with Adetshina's minor child in Cape Town.

15 February 2025 - 16:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina walks on stage during the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.
Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina walks on stage during the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.
Image: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina's mother was detained on Saturday after being found at a property in Cape Town despite her South African documents being confiscated last year. 

Anabela Rungo was rendered ineligible to continue living in the country in September last year after she was found to have allegedly committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship. 

“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her 'undesirable' status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct,” home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said. 

Adetshina's small child was also found living with Rungo. 

“After being processed by home affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the SA Police Service as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the [Hawks],” Qoza said. 

Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft allegations

The petition garnered more than 500 signatures within a day.
News
3 months ago

The department was liaising with social development and the SAPS child protection unit to protect the interests of the minor child. 

“The department will provide further updates at opportune moments. No interviews will be taken on this matter at this stage,” said Qoza. 

Adetshina's citizenship came under the spotlight when she made it to the top ten of the Miss South Africa pageant, with many questioning her nationality due to her name. 

The beauty queen explained that she was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent. However, an investigation by home affairs found evidence of possible identity fraud allegedly committed by her mother.

Adetshina pulled out of the pageant but took up an offer to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria where she was crowned the winner, and was also crowned the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Universe Pageant while also winning the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | What do you think of home affairs cancelling the travel documents and IDs of Adetshina and her mother?

Is it fair the department of home affairs plans to cancel Chidimma Adetshina and her mother's travel documents and IDs?
News
3 months ago

LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity fraud, withdraw documents

Chidimma Adetshina's identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits ...
Politics
3 months ago

WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony'

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was welcomed in Enugu state.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa urged to take action as MaXhosa designer exposes counterfeit trade South Africa
  5. NSPCA arrests 'King of Crocodiles' South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS