An Eastern Cape man found in possession of a police uniform is due to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a young woman among other charges.
The woman was murdered on Friday.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.
“A tip-off about one of the suspects involved in the murder of a 31-year-old woman at Malizole locality, Hombe administrative area, on Friday led to the arrest of a 30-year-old male suspect of Ludiwana village in the Nkozo administrative area in Flagstaff.
“Three unlicensed firearms — two revolvers, both with no serial numbers, and a 9mm pistol with an intact serial number — were recovered.”
Matyolo said a preliminary investigation revealed that the 9mm pistol with an intact serial number was stolen in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town.
“The 30-year-old male suspect also led the police to Ludiwana locality, where pieces of police uniform were found, including field dress trousers, grey shirts, police belts and caps. The police investigation is ongoing to arrest all involved in the murder of the 31-year-old woman and establish how he got the police uniform,” he said.
The suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.
OR Tambo District police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana commended police for their unwavering commitment to fighting crime and bringing perpetrators to justice.
“We will leave no stone unturned in our investigations to arrest all involved in the brutal murder of the victim for justice to be served,” Modishana said.
Daily Dispatch
Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform
Image: Supplied
Daily Dispatch
