South Africa

Brazen bid to hijack prisoner transit vehicle foiled on R554

17 February 2025 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspects were wounded during a shoot-out with Gauteng traffic police and wardens.
Two suspects were wounded during a shoot-out with Gauteng traffic police and wardens.
Image: Gauteng department of community safety

A shoot-out ensued after two gunmen allegedly tried to hold up a vehicle transporting suspects to court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The Gauteng department of community safety said provincial traffic police and wardens were patrolling the R554 when the occupants of a Hyundai i20 allegedly attempted to hijack an unmarked state vehicle.

“The state vehicle was transporting two suspects to a court case in Booysens.

“A chase ensued from the R554 to the R103, and the suspects opened fire on the officers.

“The officers returned fire, leading to the suspect's vehicle halting on the R103 with two suspects injured.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged CIT robber shot dead, another critical after shoot-out with police

A suspected robber linked to a cash-in-transit robbery on Durban's N2 on Tuesday died in a shoot-out with police while his alleged accomplice is in a ...
News
1 week ago

'They took all our belongings and made us lie down': Junior Lavie on attempted hijacking

Gunshots were fired as a security vehicle approached the garage.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand

Three suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross