South Africa

Errol Musk defends Elon’s cost-cutting work for Trump, says refugee offer to Afrikaners not his idea

17 February 2025 - 12:13
Former engineer Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk. File photo.
Image: KykNET

Elon Musk is not responsible for the offer of refugee status being extended to Afrikaners by US President Donald Trump, the billionaire's father says.

His focus is on reducing wastage in US government spending, according to Errol Musk, a retired engineer and businessman, speaking on SAfm radio about his son's role as a confidant to Trump.

He was quizzed about his son's loyalties to the country of his birth and the potential harm being done to SA due to the policies of the new Republican administration under Trump.

Businessman Elon Musk.
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Of course he's South African. He was born here, he grew up here. He doesn't come often because he's so busy but when he does, we like to go to the bushveld, to get into the countryside.

"We don't speak about politics. I agree with what he is doing, he's getting rid of wastage in spending," Errol said.

Asked about the freeze on US aid programmes to countries including SA, he said he travelled regularly to the US and the people he knew there struggled financially while their tax dollars are given to other countries. 

“It's not the Americans' fault people here have HIV. It's not their fault. It's not ordinary workers' fault in America that their money must be taken away to help people here. Money is taken from people in America who have to work two jobs to get by, to try to survive if they can. It's very hard, it's very expensive in America.”

He said Elon had told him that about 10% of the money sent to SA as aid reaches the purposes for which it is sent.

Errol was also asked about the claims that Afrikaners are at risk.

“It has been shown white farmers are three times more likely to be killed than police officers. That's not good. It's terrible. They live in fear on farms,” he said.

He said his son was not involved with the executive order by Trump offering refugee status to Afrikaners.

"Elon's not involved in that. That could be other people. Elon's job is to cut waste in the government.” 

TimesLIVE

