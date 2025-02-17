Gauteng health dept working to restore power, water supply at two hospitals

Work is under way to resolve the water issues affecting the delivery of services at Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging and electricity issues at Weskoppies Hospital in Tshwane, the Gauteng health department said on Monday.
It said Kopanong Hospital was experiencing a water supply disruption due to low water pressure.
“Following a joint site investigation by the hospital management team together with (water services entity) Metsi-a-Lekoa technicians, it has been determined that though municipal water supply is reaching the hospital meter and flows inside the yard, there are internal plumbing issues that are hindering the delivery of water to the upper floors of the facility,” the department said.
Technicians were working around the clock to resolve plumbing issues as quickly as possible to allow for smooth provision of healthcare services.
Weskoppies Hospital has been facing power interruptions since Saturday. The affected areas include certain wards and units not connected to backup generators.
“A subcontractor replacing tar in the hospital accidentally damaged a newly laid cable without reporting it, leading to the power supply interruption. The subcontractor has since been removed from site.”
The department said a contractor appointed by the department has since fixed the damaged cable on Monday. However, the work was not yet complete due to the wet weather that had affected progress.
To ensure continuity of care, some wards, laundry and food services were operating with five backup generators.
Wards not connected to backup generators have been provided with rechargeable lights.
“The department would like to apologise to the patients and the public for the inconvenience caused by the service interruptions.”
