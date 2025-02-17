Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases continue to rise in KZN

The number of confirmed cases of the highly contagious viral infection hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) rose from 117 to 168 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
The provincial health department said on Monday evening eThekwini district had 120 cases, followed by King Cetshwayo District with 25, uGu District 20 and uMkhanyakude District three confirmed cases.
“All of these cases emanate from primary schools and day care centres. Since the first six cases were reported between February 6 and 10, our outbreak teams have been visiting the affected schools to investigate the growing incidence of the disease,” said departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.
In all instances, the children were found to be suffering from flu-like symptoms, as well as blisters and swollen hands.
“The department would like to emphasise the importance of maintaining hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing, no sharing of utensils, such as cutlery, cups and toothbrushes, and opening windows to allow for air to circulate.
“Furthermore, the department urges all parents and caregivers to regularly clean surfaces and avoid the sharing of items such as toys and stationery,” said Maphisa.
He called for calm. “We are concerned about these numbers, but in the same breath, we would like to appeal for calm. It is important for people to understand HFMD, including what it is, how it can be prevented, its symptoms and how is transmitted.
“We urge parents to ensure that children have no direct contact with people who are ill. Those who are affected by HFMD, with severe disease or complications, are urged to visit the nearest healthcare facility. Learners who are symptomatic of HFMD should be kept at home until they feel better.
“We wish to appeal to the public for calm in this regard, and for those who can, to note the facts and not spread fear,” he said. Children under the age of 10 years are at greatest risk of infection. “It is not common in adults, but people with weak immune systems may be prone to infection.
“Hand, foot and mouth disease does not occur in animals and should not be confused with foot and mouth disease (also called foot-and-mouth disease), that affects animals,” said Maphisa.
Symptoms usually start three to seven days after infection and last between seven to 10 days.
“Common signs and symptoms include fever, sore throat, tiredness, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands and soles of the feet,” said Maphisa.
There is no specific vaccine or treatment for HMFD.
“Individual symptoms such as fever and pain from sores can be treated with medication. Affected individuals are encouraged to rest and drink plenty of water. The infection is usually self-limiting and clears without medication after seven to 10 days.”
“A small minority of individuals with HMFD may need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment of complications. Infected individuals with severe disease or complications must go to the nearest healthcare facility,” said Maphisa.
Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases continue to rise in KZN
Image: 123RF/subbotina
