South Africa

Heavy showers across parts of SA to continue until Thursday

17 February 2025 - 07:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the SA Weather Service, rainfall accumulation is expected to be in the region of 30mm to 50mm daily.
According to the SA Weather Service, rainfall accumulation is expected to be in the region of 30mm to 50mm daily. 
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Heavy showers are expected to continue across the country until Thursday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed.

According to the weather service, rainfall accumulation is expected to occur in the region of 30mm to 50mm daily. 

Continual showers are expected on Wednesday and might persist into Thursday morning. 

Saws said disruptive rain will be likely around the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal before more favourable weather.

Heavy on-and-off showers were predicted for Sunday across North West and Gauteng, the northern region of Free State, highveld areas of Mpumalanga and southwestern Limpopo. 

The weather service warned localised floods are expected to affect susceptible areas, bridges and roads.

Saws has advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain.

It warned motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when roads are slippery and  visibility is affected. 

Saws said: “ The transport of moist tropical air from a continental low over Botswana is the main source of the cloudy and showery conditions.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday

The South African Weather Service has issued several weather alerts for Monday including a yellow level 5 disruptive rain warning for Limpopo and ...
News
1 month ago

Year begins with warmest January despite shift towards cooling La Nina

Last month was the world's warmest January on record, continuing a streak of extreme global temperatures despite a shift towards the cooling La Nina ...
News
1 week ago

Marine and aviation sectors are being serviced: SA Weather Service after cyberattack

Saws CEO Ishaam Abader says they have so far been able to deliver uninterrupted services despite the cyberattack.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross