South Africa

Lusikisiki massacre murder case postponed for further investigation

17 February 2025 - 15:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The trial of eight people accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is set to start in March. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The trial of eight men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki has been postponed to March 10.

“The trial was initially scheduled to start today [Monday] in the Lusikisiki regional court. However, the addition of the eighth accused, Songezo Vuma, 20, in January necessitated that further investigations be conducted,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

The acting Eastern Cape judge president has also made available a judge to preside over the case, which means it will be speedily dealt with. The case will be transferred to the Mthatha high court, which will sit in Lusikisiki.

Vuma made his first appearance on January 7 after being apprehended on a bus en route to Cape Town on January 5.

He abandoned his bail application. He joins Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, in the dock. 

They face 18 charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Their arrest came after the shooting that occurred on September 28 last year at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform

An Eastern Cape man found in possession of a police uniform is due to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a young woman among other charges.
News
23 hours ago

Tireless pursuit of justice earns Gauteng cop top honour for resolving challenging cases

This year the awards boasted more than 40 categories
News
2 weeks ago

Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the arrest and court appearance of the final suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which claimed 18 ...
News
1 month ago
