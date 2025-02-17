South Africa

POLL | Based on the recent detention of Adetshina’s mother, are home affairs’ immigration policies effective?

17 February 2025 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
After a turbulent year in which she attempted to win the Miss SA crown, Chidimma Adetshina landed in the top 30 of the Miss Universe pageant representing Nigeria and became second runner-up in the competition. Her mother Anabela Rungo was detained in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

The recent detention of Anabela Rungo, mother of controversial Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, has raised questions about the effectiveness of SA’s immigration policies.

According to department of home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza, investigators, supported by the police, detained Rungo on Saturday morning at a property in Cape Town.

Rungo, a Mozambican, had her SA documentation revoked in September 2024 after it was revealed she had fraudulently obtained her documents. The department’s investigation found Rungo had stolen another person's identity when applying for a South African ID in 1995. The fraudulent identity was subsequently used to secure a SA ID for her daughter, sparking controversy during Adetshina’s participation in the Miss SA beauty pageant when questions about her citizenship arose.

In response to the investigation, home affairs announced Rungo was barred from entering SA and her identity and travel documents were revoked pending further investigation.

The incident has led to debate on whether home affairs has handled the situation appropriately or the country's immigration policies need to be reassessed.

We want to hear your thoughts — are immigration policies effective or is there room for improvement?

