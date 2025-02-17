South Africa

SIU to probe maladministration in eThekwini water and sanitation department

Any unlawful conduct by municipality employees or officials that may have resulted in improper benefits in the last decade will be investigated

17 February 2025 - 16:01 By Ernest Mabuza
The investigation by the SIU will probe if contract payments adhered to National Treasury guidelines, were irregular, wasteful or led to financial losses for the department or state.
Image: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in eThekwini municipality's water and sanitation department.

The SIU said the proclamation authorised it to investigate serious maladministration related to the provision of water and sanitation services in the municipality.

“This investigation will specifically focus on services provided to human settlements and schools within the municipal boundaries,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

The probe will determine if contract payments adhered to National Treasury guidelines, were irregular, wasteful or led to financial losses for the department or state.

“The SIU will also investigate any unlawful conduct by municipality employees or officials that may have resulted in improper benefits.”

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between January 1 2015 and February 14 2025.

