South Africa

Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

17 February 2025 - 21:00 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three of the victims who were assaulted at a Pretoria night club Zanzou have opened cases with police.
Three of the victims who were assaulted at a Pretoria night club Zanzou have opened cases with police.
Image: zanzoupretoria/ X

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station. 

The three are among victims recorded in several videos which have sparked outrage, depicting men being beaten, having their heads submerged in buckets of water and being forced to masturbate with beer bottles.

The victims came forward shortly after authorities appealed to them to come forward and open cases so that the perpetrators could be brought to book. Speaking to the media outside Brooklyn police station, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, said the videos were reportedly recorded in 2023. 

Earlier on Monday, police confirmed they were investigating various offences, including assault, assault GBH, criminal injury and kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit (FCS) has confirmed that an additional charge of rape (sexual penetration without consent) and sexual assault (being forced to participate in sexual acts) may be added to the case. 

“The FCS unit in the SAPS is responsible for the investigation of sexual offences cases. Should the investigation also reveal that some of the victims are or were underage when the videos were taken, a charge of manufacturing, possession and distributing child pornography may be added,” Mathe said.

In a statement, Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.

“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” the statement read.

The club also said it was exploring legal action against the former security employee.

Reports had suggested that the incidents occurred after the men were unable to pay their bills at the club.

However, Zanzou has denied this claim, saying none of the videos are linked to patrons who failed to settle their accounts.

“Zanzou remains steadfast in its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its patrons. We are fully prepared to co-operate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to this matter. The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
News
7 hours ago

Pastor in court for 'rape, assault and impregnating' young women at church

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the pastor allegedly forced his victims to have sex under the guise of healing them.
News
10 hours ago

Alexi Bizos sentenced for assault on ex-wife a decade ago

Alexi Bizos, who attacked his then wife Monique van Oosterhout in 2015 and left her with six broken ribs, has been fined and ordered to perform ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  2. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  3. EFF says it has persuaded Pretoria eatery to play fair with workers Politics

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall