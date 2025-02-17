Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station.
The three are among victims recorded in several videos which have sparked outrage, depicting men being beaten, having their heads submerged in buckets of water and being forced to masturbate with beer bottles.
The victims came forward shortly after authorities appealed to them to come forward and open cases so that the perpetrators could be brought to book. Speaking to the media outside Brooklyn police station, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, said the videos were reportedly recorded in 2023.
Earlier on Monday, police confirmed they were investigating various offences, including assault, assault GBH, criminal injury and kidnapping.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit (FCS) has confirmed that an additional charge of rape (sexual penetration without consent) and sexual assault (being forced to participate in sexual acts) may be added to the case.
“The FCS unit in the SAPS is responsible for the investigation of sexual offences cases. Should the investigation also reveal that some of the victims are or were underage when the videos were taken, a charge of manufacturing, possession and distributing child pornography may be added,” Mathe said.
In a statement, Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” the statement read.
The club also said it was exploring legal action against the former security employee.
Reports had suggested that the incidents occurred after the men were unable to pay their bills at the club.
However, Zanzou has denied this claim, saying none of the videos are linked to patrons who failed to settle their accounts.
“Zanzou remains steadfast in its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its patrons. We are fully prepared to co-operate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to this matter. The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms.”
TimesLIVE
Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police
Image: zanzoupretoria/ X
Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station.
The three are among victims recorded in several videos which have sparked outrage, depicting men being beaten, having their heads submerged in buckets of water and being forced to masturbate with beer bottles.
The victims came forward shortly after authorities appealed to them to come forward and open cases so that the perpetrators could be brought to book. Speaking to the media outside Brooklyn police station, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, said the videos were reportedly recorded in 2023.
Earlier on Monday, police confirmed they were investigating various offences, including assault, assault GBH, criminal injury and kidnapping.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit (FCS) has confirmed that an additional charge of rape (sexual penetration without consent) and sexual assault (being forced to participate in sexual acts) may be added to the case.
“The FCS unit in the SAPS is responsible for the investigation of sexual offences cases. Should the investigation also reveal that some of the victims are or were underage when the videos were taken, a charge of manufacturing, possession and distributing child pornography may be added,” Mathe said.
In a statement, Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” the statement read.
The club also said it was exploring legal action against the former security employee.
Reports had suggested that the incidents occurred after the men were unable to pay their bills at the club.
However, Zanzou has denied this claim, saying none of the videos are linked to patrons who failed to settle their accounts.
“Zanzou remains steadfast in its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its patrons. We are fully prepared to co-operate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to this matter. The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward
Pastor in court for 'rape, assault and impregnating' young women at church
Alexi Bizos sentenced for assault on ex-wife a decade ago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos