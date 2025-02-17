South Africa

Wife of slain EMPD officer in court with accomplice to face murder charge

17 February 2025 - 18:54 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The wife of slain EMPD officer Banele Christopher Skosana was arrested on Friday while preparing to bury her husband. Stock photo.
The wife of slain EMPD officer Banele Christopher Skosana was arrested on Friday while preparing to bury her husband. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Sibongile Prudence Dhlamini, the wife of Banele Christopher Skosana, an Ekurhuleni metro police officer shot dead two weeks ago, appeared in court on Monday.

Dhlamini, 43, from Tsakani, appeared together with co-accused Nhliziyozabantu Mangwenyana, 34, from KwaThema in the Springs magistrate's court.

Skosana, 32, who was off duty, was killed while offloading stock at his tuck shop in KwaThema on the morning of February 7. 

“It is alleged Dhlamini hired Mangwenyana to kill her husband. It is further alleged that on February 7, Skosana had gone to the tuck shop when he was shot and killed by Mangwenyana,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Mangwenyana was arrested on February 10 and Dhlamini was arrested at her home on February 14 while preparing for the burial of her husband.

The case was postponed until Friday for bail information and the two accused were remanded.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Off-duty Ekurhuleni metro cop shot dead

An off-duty Ekurhuleni metro police officer was shot dead in KwaThema in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning.
News
1 week ago

Gangs, drugs and violence plague Ekurhuleni schools, education imbizo hears

Gangsterism, drugs and violence have plagued some Ekurhuleni schools and while private security and patrollers conduct searches, some teachers help ...
News
2 months ago

Economic turmoil, power cuts, crime among top fears for South Africans

SA's international stature as a bridge-builder has dwindled, warns report.
News
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall