Sibongile Prudence Dhlamini, the wife of Banele Christopher Skosana, an Ekurhuleni metro police officer shot dead two weeks ago, appeared in court on Monday.
Dhlamini, 43, from Tsakani, appeared together with co-accused Nhliziyozabantu Mangwenyana, 34, from KwaThema in the Springs magistrate's court.
Skosana, 32, who was off duty, was killed while offloading stock at his tuck shop in KwaThema on the morning of February 7.
“It is alleged Dhlamini hired Mangwenyana to kill her husband. It is further alleged that on February 7, Skosana had gone to the tuck shop when he was shot and killed by Mangwenyana,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Mangwenyana was arrested on February 10 and Dhlamini was arrested at her home on February 14 while preparing for the burial of her husband.
The case was postponed until Friday for bail information and the two accused were remanded.
TimesLIVE
Wife of slain EMPD officer in court with accomplice to face murder charge
