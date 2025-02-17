Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Pretoria nightclub Zanzou has responded to disturbing videos circulating on social media showing men being assaulted and humiliated at the club.
The videos, which have sparked outrage, depict men being beaten, having their heads submerged in buckets of water and being forced to masturbate with beer bottles.
In a statement, Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” the statement read.
The club also said it was exploring legal action against the former security employee.
Reports had suggested that the incidents occurred after the men were unable to pay their bills at the club. However, Zanzou has denied this claim, saying none of the videos are linked to patrons who failed to settle their accounts.
“Zanzou remains steadfast in its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its patrons. We are fully prepared to co-operate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to this matter. The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms.”
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has directed the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, to track down the suspects who are alleged to have violently abused and assaulted a group of men at the popular nightclub.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Masemola is also appealing to victims who were allegedly subjected to abuse and assault by the suspects to come forward and open a case at the Brooklyn or their nearest police station.
“The police are at this stage looking at various offences that have been committed including assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria and kidnapping.
“The actions depicted in the video also contravene the POPIA Act in which they displayed and distributed the faces and bodily features of the victims.
“Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations,” Mathe said.
Masemola has described the incident depicted in the videos as inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable and degrading.
Mathe said Mthombeni has instructed the district commissioner of Tshwane, Maj-Gen Samule Thine, to conduct a site visit to the establishment to gather more information and evidence.
She said a compliance inspection of the establishment would also take place.
