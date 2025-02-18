South Africa

Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault

18 February 2025 - 07:51
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police have launched a search for at least eight foreign nationals suspected to be involved in the assault at a Pretoria club which has been widely shared on social media overnight.

According to police, the family violence, child protection and sexual investigations unit responsible for the investigation of sexual-related offences, has taken over investigations into the incident.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping. 

Mathe said after calls by police for victims to come forward, three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday night. 

“According to the victims, a group of five friends were subjected to abuse. Police are confident the other two victims will be traced and their statements will be included in the docket,” she said.

The victims alleged the incident happened in January 2023 when a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and the manager of the nightclub. 

“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and assaulted them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.

Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations. 

“Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer at the nightclub who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to also come forward to assist investigations.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station
News
12 hours ago

Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
News
15 hours ago

Former Babel waitress Molly Brave ‘brought real change’

Former waitress Mihlali Nobavu shot to fame last month after exposing harsh working conditions at a Pretoria lounge, sparking national raids of bars ...
News
4 months ago

Restaurant raids expose dark underbelly

Exploited Zimbabweans do not speak up, they don't fight and they just accept what they are told by the employer, says inspector-general Aggy Moiloa.
News
4 months ago

‘It is a tough job but the best we can get’: restaurant workers

Restaurant workers detail the difficult conditions they work under just to take care of their families
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival News
  2. Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children South Africa
  3. Cable theft syndicate: City of Tshwane employee arrested for trying to steal ... South Africa
  4. Why Tshwane fails to stop illegal property projects Business
  5. ‘Slow Poison’: the prosecutor who takes his time destroying his opponents News
  6. Gauteng MEC meets MaXhosa designer and AAC to tackle counterfeit fashion crisis South Africa
  7. IN PICS | Police seize fat burning jabs, performance-enhancing drugs and ... South Africa
  8. AFU, Hawks attach property linked to fraud and theft of R157m at Nedbank South Africa

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 JAC T9
Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in