Court hears how insurance murder accused went on a car shopping spree

Two BMWs, a double-cab bakkie, cellphones and a plot of land are some of the items bought by a woman accused of killing her relative for R1.2m life insurance.
These revelations were made at the Pretoria high court by Mathabo Motsieloa's aunt on Monday. Motsieloa is accused of murdering her nephew Gift Mokati for insurance in March 2021.
According to the state, Motsieloa, a former shift boss at Bojanala Mine in the North West, hired Hope Mahatta as a hitman to kill Mokati. It's alleged that she lured Mokati from Lesotho for job opportunities and obtained fraudulent travel documents for him. She then took out a life insurance policy on him without his knowledge.
The aunt, who is a state witness, said the insurance was paid out in April 2021 into her bank account, two weeks after Mokati's murder.
She said some of the money was splashed on cars, clothes and cellphones.
"I was the beneficiary but after the money was deposited into my account she [Motsieloa] demanded that I give her my bank card and pin," she told the court.
During the investigation into Mokati's murder, Motsieloa began a romantic relationship with Motsumi Tabane – a police officer who was investigating the murder.
The aunt said Motsieloa allegedly paid Tabane R30,000 to close the murder case.
She said shortly after the money was deposited she, Motsieloa and Tabane went on a vehicle shopping spree in less than 10 months.
"She [Motsieloa] bought a BMW X6 worth R240,000, a BMW 3 series valued at R110,000 and a Hilux double-cab bakkie. She also installed a borehole on a stand she bought for me for R18,000 in Ledig. She bought furniture for the house and an A3 Samsung cellphone for me," said the aunt.
She said Motsieloa made large deposits from the account into hers, which triggered suspicions from the bank.
"The bank asked if I had made the deposits and I said yes because [Motsieloa] said I should say yes," said the aunt.
The state also alleges that Motsieloa and Tabane conspired to kill a senior police officer, Col Lekone Mohajane, who refused to close Mokati's murder case after he was asked to remove it from the SAPS system.
Mohajane was killed in June 2023 during a staged hijacking in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Motsieloa, Tabane and Mahatta are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and fraud, with Mahatta facing an extra charge of being in the country illegally.
The aunt, who has turned state witness, is serving 10 years for her role in the murder.
The aunt told the court that she confessed to the killing because she was tired of hiding the truth. She confessed during a radio show in November 2023.
During cross-examination, Herman Alberts, representing Motsieloa, said the reason the aunt confessed was that she wanted the spotlight.
"I will argue that it is highly impossible [for a person to confess about being part of the murder]. The reason you went to radio [to confess] is because you wanted your moment in the spotlight," said Alberts.
He also suggested that the confession was influenced by Motsieloa's sisters, who didn't get along with her. "Fikile [Motsieloa's sister] influenced you because in 2023 there was bad blood between her [Motsieloa] and you guys. It led to Motsieloa chasing you out of her house," he said.
South Africa has seen a surge in insurance murders in recent times.
In its 2024 annual report, the Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB) warned that the industry could potentially lose R3.5bn if the dual threat of fraud and organised crime was left unchecked.
The trial continues.
