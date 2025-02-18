South Africa

Human Rights Commission to probe Zanzou nightclub assault incident

Videos on social media showed bouncers assaulting a group of young men

18 February 2025 - 20:40
Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African Human Rights Commission says it will investigate the actions taken by Zanzou management once they became aware of violent videos showing a group of men being assaulted, as well as why the matter was not reported to the police.

This comes after a public outcry following the emergence of videos on social media showing Zanzou bouncers assaulting a group of young men by waterboarding, holding them against their will, and forcing them to penetrate themselves with beer bottles.

“The commission can confirm that its Gauteng provincial office has opened an own-accord investigation in line with its complaints-handling procedure. As part of the investigation, the commission will meet the police to engage them on the need to put adequate resources to investigate this matter.

“The commission will robustly engage with the owner of the establishment on detailed steps they have taken,  on why a case was not opened with the SAPS, as reported, as part of his managerial responsibility to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, and on the institutional culture that might have led to this inhuman incident,” read the statement.

Brig Athlenda Mathe

The commission called on the victims and witnesses to contact the police and the commission.

Earlier on, police launched a manhunt for eight men in connection with multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation and kidnapping as a result of the videos.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after a call by police, three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 have come forward.

“The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023, after a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and the manager of the nightclub.

“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves,” said Mathe.

Zanzou issued a statement and blamed their previous security company for the abuse. The company has since been fired and a new one hired.

“At the time when management became aware of these practices, an immediate investigation was conducted which resulted in the immediate halting of such as well as the dismissal of security personnel responsible,” the statement read.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

'If you value your life, never go to clubs': Jackie Phamotse amid Zanzou outcry

Author Jackie Phamotse has warned against the club culture amid disturbing videos circulating on social media showing men being assaulted and ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault

Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
News
15 hours ago

Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station
News
1 day ago

Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
News
1 day ago
