IN PICS | It's wet, wet, wet out there

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has advised staying indoors and off the roads as it issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning for Gauteng, the North West and northeastern Free State on Tuesday.
The heavy rainfall in Gauteng will persist until Thursday.
The rain is making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians and extreme caution is advised. Localised floods are expected to affect exposed areas, bridges and roads.
“Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water rises above your ankle. Move to higher ground if possible, and if trapped in a vehicle abandon it and move to higher ground where possible,” said Saws.
Schoolchildren may find it especially difficult to find their way to and from school and parents should brief them about the dangers. They need to stay off the road and wear bright colours where possible, the weather service advised.
