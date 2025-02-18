Joburg Water systems gradually recovering

Johannesburg Water says its systems are gradually recovering as some of the areas in the city continue to experience little to no water from their taps.
The entity said it is observing improvement and indicated that the most affected systems will continue to be monitored and the necessary interventions will be made as required.
“Johannesburg Water is observing gradual improvement in overall status and in some cases, recovery of certain parts of the systems. However, parts that are still under strain, are leading to lower reservoir and tower levels,” said spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.
“This may cause reduced water pressure or, in some areas, a complete loss of supply.”
She said systems that have recovered are: Linden 2, Waterval, Quellerina, Kensington-B, Helderkruin, Honeydew, Randparkridge, Florida, Hector Norris (CBD), Glenvista, Kibler Park and Northcliff.
Shabalala said the systems that are still impacted or where no water is being reported are being closely monitored include Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill (Commando System) Crown Gardens, Eagles Nest, Berea, Forest Hill, Lenasia, South Hills and Parktown.
“Both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water technical teams are working respectively to contribute to sustaining recovery, to improve the affected reservoirs and towers and to boost supply and build capacity,” she said.
Joburg Water is focusing on bleeding the lines to remove the airlocks where systems have recovered or are recovering as one of the main focal points to recovery.
“Johannesburg Water also remains committed to ensuring quick responses to bursts and leaks in any part of the system to minimise further losses. Alternative water supply through water trucks and [strategically] placed stationary water tanks continue to be provided to the affected areas,” she said.
Updates on the recovery of the affected systems are being provided three times a day. In its latest update on Tuesday afternoon, Joburg Water said that most affected systems will continue to be monitored, and necessary interventions will be made as required.
It said there was a City Power interruption at Eikenhof in the early hours of the morning and that power has been restored and pumping has resumed at full load. This has affected some systems which were under recovery.
Recently Rand Water warned that its systems were dropping fast as a result of extremely high water consumption from customers while it continues to supply at maximum capacity. It said at the time that the storage was declining rapidly owing to high water consumption.
“The two metros are part of the top three customers, being Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. The upward trend in water consumption requires customers to implement interventions to bring consumption down,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.
