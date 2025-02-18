The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced gardener Pardon Danhire to 25 years each for the murders of Nadine Terblanche and her son Ruandre Vorster in Alberton in November 2023.
Danhire, 37, entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The court further ordered that five years of his sentence be suspended on condition that he truthfully testifies against his co-accused Frederick Stapelberg, whose trial is set for March 25.
“The court deviated from imposing the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, citing that Danhire co-operated with the state and took responsibility for his actions, thereby showing remorse,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Danhire had worked as a gardener, hired by Stapelberg, who later allegedly contracted him with a promise of R100,000 to kill his girlfriend, Terblanche, and her son.
“The lifeless bodies were discovered by a local security company on November 27 2023, after they were summoned to the scene through a panic button that was allegedly pressed by Stapelberg, following an alleged physical altercation with Danhire about the money he was promised after killing the deceased,” Mjonondwane said.
Danhire confessed to authorities and fingered Stapelberg as the person who hired him to kill Terblanche to allegedly gain access to her assets.
“The NPA frowns upon the senselessness killing of women and children, and will now focus on the trial against Stapelberg with the aim of ensuring that justice prevails.”
TimesLIVE
Lengthy jail term for gardener who killed woman and son in Alberton
Co-accused allegedly offered money for the two to be killed
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced gardener Pardon Danhire to 25 years each for the murders of Nadine Terblanche and her son Ruandre Vorster in Alberton in November 2023.
Danhire, 37, entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The court further ordered that five years of his sentence be suspended on condition that he truthfully testifies against his co-accused Frederick Stapelberg, whose trial is set for March 25.
“The court deviated from imposing the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, citing that Danhire co-operated with the state and took responsibility for his actions, thereby showing remorse,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Danhire had worked as a gardener, hired by Stapelberg, who later allegedly contracted him with a promise of R100,000 to kill his girlfriend, Terblanche, and her son.
“The lifeless bodies were discovered by a local security company on November 27 2023, after they were summoned to the scene through a panic button that was allegedly pressed by Stapelberg, following an alleged physical altercation with Danhire about the money he was promised after killing the deceased,” Mjonondwane said.
Danhire confessed to authorities and fingered Stapelberg as the person who hired him to kill Terblanche to allegedly gain access to her assets.
“The NPA frowns upon the senselessness killing of women and children, and will now focus on the trial against Stapelberg with the aim of ensuring that justice prevails.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Life in jail for mother who murdered her newborn baby
AfriForum private prosecution unit welcomes sentence received by Alexi Bizos
Pollsmoor prison escapee recaptured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos