Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize

An educator from Phalaborwa, Limpopo, has earned a spot in the top 50 teachers worldwide, shortlisted for the highly regarded Global Teacher Prize, which took place in Dubai this weekend.



Alfred Mokgalaka is a dedicated teacher from Frans du Toit High School. He is not only a passionate educator but also a champion for social change and cultural inclusivity.

Mokgalaka, who hails from Giyani, initially set his sights on studying medicine but it was teaching that ultimately captured his heart.

The Global Teacher Prize is an initiative of the Varkey Foundation in partnership with Unesco, recognising exceptional educators who have made a lasting impact on their students, schools and communities.



The prize is open to teachers from schools worldwide, as long as they meet the criteria of teaching children aged five to 18 or those in an Early Years government-recognised curriculum.



Since its inception, more than 100,000 teachers have applied for the award.







“The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of education in addressing the major challenges of our time — from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change. I congratulate all top 50 finalists, who are joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future,” said Sunny Varkey, founder of the prize.

Mokgalaka’s contribution to education extends beyond his work at the school level. In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted education worldwide, he launched Xitsonga Online, an innovative online platform offering Xitsonga language classes.



The platform has expanded far beyond its initial target, benefiting students in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, helping them continue their studies remotely.

As head of African languages at Frans du Toit High School and a member of the school's management team, Mokgalaka has also helped break down barriers that prevented African languages from being taught in schools, particularly in Limpopo.



His initiative to reintroduce African languages into the curriculum has helped preserve cultural heritage and promote social cohesion among learners.

In addition to his teaching, Mokgalaka is an R&B artist, filmmaker and soccer coach, roles that have helped him connect with his students in meaningful ways.



His efforts extend into his community, where he has worked tirelessly to address issues such as poverty, food insecurity and the breakdown of family structures through donations and counselling sessions.

Mokgalaka’s teaching approach has led to remarkable academic progress, with the average performance in his subject increasing from 63% to 69% over a two-year period.



His integration of coding and robotics into the curriculum ensures that his students are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a fast-paced, technology-driven world.

His leadership at Frans du Toit High School has helped propel the institution to the top of Limpopo’s educational rankings. For more than 15 years, the school has maintained a consistent 100% matric pass rate in Mokgalaka’s subject.



His work has inspired countless students to pursue careers in medicine and engineering, , with notable alumni such as Dr Xikombiso Nkuna and Dr Gaynelle Makhubele.



Mokgalaka also earned the title of National Best Teacher in South Africa and a nomination for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize.

