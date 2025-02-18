Mrs South Africa has announced that 2025 semifinalist Yolandi Van Dyk has decided to withdraw from the competition due to the resurfacing of nude images of her.
The images, which were taken when van Dyk posed nude for Playboy South Africa and other digital platforms, are in violation of a clause in the Mrs SA official terms. The clause states that participants must not have posed nude or topless for any print or online publication.
“The contestant must not have been involved in any past activities that may place Mrs South Africa, its pageant and/or organisers in a compromised and/or humiliating light both publicly or privately,” the clause reads.
“These activities include, but are not limited to, criminality, prostitution, nude public appearances, nude photography and nude videography. Should this come to light, Mrs South Africa reserves the right to withdraw the contestant, with immediate effect.”
Mrs SA CEO Joani Jacobs said Van Dyk had been open about her past.
“Yolandi has been open about her journey of growth and reinvention, and she strongly believes that a woman’s past does not define her future. She hopes to use her experience to inspire other women to embrace their evolution and stand confidently in who they have become.”
Mrs South Africa is a pageant for married women in South Africa between the ages of 22 and 55. Jacobs said the organisation would continue to support her.
“At Mrs South Africa, we stand for women’s empowerment and the ability to grow, evolve, and redefine oneself. While our current rules have guided our competition, Yolandi’s journey highlights an important conversation about transformation and second chances. As society evolves, we may need to reassess our criteria to ensure we continue to uplift and celebrate women in a way that reflects the reality of personal growth. We support Yolandi in her journey and know she will continue to inspire others.”
TimesLIVE
Mrs SA contestant Yolandi van Dyk withdraws amid resurfaced nude pics
Beauty posed naked for Playboy South Africa and other digital platforms
Image: Yolandimalherbe/ Instagram
Mrs South Africa has announced that 2025 semifinalist Yolandi Van Dyk has decided to withdraw from the competition due to the resurfacing of nude images of her.
The images, which were taken when van Dyk posed nude for Playboy South Africa and other digital platforms, are in violation of a clause in the Mrs SA official terms. The clause states that participants must not have posed nude or topless for any print or online publication.
“The contestant must not have been involved in any past activities that may place Mrs South Africa, its pageant and/or organisers in a compromised and/or humiliating light both publicly or privately,” the clause reads.
“These activities include, but are not limited to, criminality, prostitution, nude public appearances, nude photography and nude videography. Should this come to light, Mrs South Africa reserves the right to withdraw the contestant, with immediate effect.”
Mrs SA CEO Joani Jacobs said Van Dyk had been open about her past.
“Yolandi has been open about her journey of growth and reinvention, and she strongly believes that a woman’s past does not define her future. She hopes to use her experience to inspire other women to embrace their evolution and stand confidently in who they have become.”
Mrs South Africa is a pageant for married women in South Africa between the ages of 22 and 55. Jacobs said the organisation would continue to support her.
“At Mrs South Africa, we stand for women’s empowerment and the ability to grow, evolve, and redefine oneself. While our current rules have guided our competition, Yolandi’s journey highlights an important conversation about transformation and second chances. As society evolves, we may need to reassess our criteria to ensure we continue to uplift and celebrate women in a way that reflects the reality of personal growth. We support Yolandi in her journey and know she will continue to inspire others.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SA's Tshego Gaelae makes history as first black woman to win Mrs World
POLL | Based on the recent detention of Adetshina’s mother, are home affairs’ immigration policies effective?
Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally
Five things to know about Shudu Musida
Ex-Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels joins Miss Supranational
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos