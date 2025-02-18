The outcry surrounding the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria has sparked debate after videos surfaced showing alleged human rights violations by the club's security team.
Calls for the immediate closure of the nightclub and arrest of its owner have grown louder, and many are calling for tighter regulations for security personnel and enforcement of registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).
According to the Private Security Regulation Act , all security personnel, including nightclub bouncers, must be properly registered with the PSIRA.
Operating without proper registration is a criminal offence. The authority recently arrested more than 280 individuals working illegally as security personnel.
This has led to concern about the safety and legitimacy of security staff in public spaces, and calls for more stringent enforcement of the regulations.
Do you believe all nightclub security personnel should be thoroughly checked for PSIRA registration?
POLL | Should nightclubs prove their bouncers are registered with PSIRA?
Image: Zanzou/Instagram
