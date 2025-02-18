South Africa

POLL | Should nightclubs prove their bouncers are registered with PSIRA?

18 February 2025 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
Should nightclubs be required to prove their bouncers are registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority?
Image: Zanzou/Instagram

The outcry surrounding the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria has sparked debate after videos surfaced showing alleged human rights violations by the club's security team.

Calls for the immediate closure of the nightclub and arrest of its owner have grown louder, and many are calling for tighter regulations for security personnel and enforcement of registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

According to the Private Security Regulation Act , all security personnel, including nightclub bouncers, must be properly registered with the PSIRA.

Operating without proper registration is a criminal offence. The authority recently arrested more than 280 individuals working illegally as security personnel.

This has led to concern about the safety and legitimacy of security staff in public spaces, and calls for more stringent enforcement of the regulations.

Do you believe all nightclub security personnel should be thoroughly checked for PSIRA registration?

Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station
EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management

The man named on social media as the club owner says he is a silent strategic partner with no involvement in operational and managerial duties.
Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault

Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
