South Africa

Pretoria high court temporarily closed due to power outage in city centre

18 February 2025 - 12:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Pretoria high court has been temporarily closed due to a power outage. Stock photo.
The Pretoria high court has been temporarily closed due to a power outage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has announced the temporary closure of the Pretoria high court due to a power outage.

The office said the court’s generator is out of commission.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners are advised the Gauteng division of the high court, Pretoria, will temporarily cease operations on Tuesday due to a power outage in the Tshwane CBD affecting the court.” 

The OCJ added that affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court building hit, Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg

Residents in northern Johannesburg will have no water on Thursday night as Joburg Water will close Sandton's meters from 6pm to manage water demand ...
News
4 days ago

Water issues at the ConCourt fixed? Not so much, say their neighbours

While Johannesburg Water dismissed reports of water supply issues at the ConCourt as untrue, the situation on the ground tells a different story
News
3 months ago

Wife of slain EMPD officer in court with accomplice to face murder charge

Sibongile Prudence Dhlamini, the wife of Banele Christopher Skosana, an Ekurhuleni metro police officer shot dead two weeks ago, appeared in court on ...
News
18 hours ago

Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced the SA Police Service will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers, with the rollout set to start ...
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brazen bid to hijack prisoner transit vehicle foiled on R554 South Africa
  2. Heavy showers across parts of SA to continue until Thursday South Africa
  3. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa

Latest Videos

This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport | REUTERS