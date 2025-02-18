South Africa

Zulu king has Mpumalanga princess as queen-to-be waiting in the wings

18 February 2025 - 12:00 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Princess Sihle Mdluli is set to be Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new bride.
Princess Sihle Mdluli is set to be Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new bride.
Image: SUPPLIED

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is set to take on a new bride-to-be in Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga.

Princess Mdluli, who is reported to be in her early 20s, is from the Mdluli royal family. She has been living at one of the king's palaces for about two weeks.

The king’s representative in the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional leadership and Khoisan Leaders, Prince Gumbela Zulu, confirmed the princess was present at the final ritual of the Umkhosi Wokweshwama ceremony at eEmashobeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal and was formally introduced to the royal family.

“I can confirm the king has a new queen-to-be. She is a princess from a royal family in Mpumalanga,” Gumbela said.

Inkosi MI Mdluli from the traditional council said negotiations were at a “sensitive” stage and did not want to comment further. 

Gumbela refused to be drawn on the king's postponed wedding to Nomzamo Myeni, who he was scheduled to marry in January.

A few days before the wedding, a letter purportedly to have come from the king was sent to Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, director-general in the premier's office, informing her the planned wedding had been cancelled. He asked for all security details assigned to Myeni to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The king later cited being in seclusion as the reason for the wedding being postponed.

Cultural experts Prof Musa Xulu and Prof Gugu Mazibuko said it was unlikely the wedding would go ahead.

Xulu said the king's decision to postpone his wedding came as no surprise.

He said there is a Zulu saying, “umshado kawuhlehli” (a wedding is not postponable).

Mazibuko said if you postpone a wedding you invite bad luck, adding a postponed wedding usually never takes place.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

King calls for imbizo over 'threats to Zulu nation' amid poison plot rumour and latest insider 'firing'

Ousted Zulu prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi is back in favour with the royal household and has been tasked with assiting with an imbizo to ...
Politics
3 days ago

KZN mayor calls for calm amid 'mayhem' in Zulu royal family

Umzinyathi District Municipality mayor Petros Ngubane has called for calm in the Zulu royal family amid instability that has rocked the monarchy.
Politics
1 week ago

Zulu king gets new right-hand man but stays mum on postponed wedding

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial house of rraditional and Khoisan eaders (KZNPHTKL) has welcomed the appointment of Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu as King ...
Politics
1 week ago

King Misuzulu throws weight behind KZN premier to help save Ithala from liquidation

AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini has entered the fray calling for a halt to the impending liquidation of Ithala Bank.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brazen bid to hijack prisoner transit vehicle foiled on R554 South Africa
  2. Heavy showers across parts of SA to continue until Thursday South Africa
  3. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa

Latest Videos

This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport | REUTERS