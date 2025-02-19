City power suspends services in Alexandra after technician assaulted by protesting residents

A City Power technician was violently assaulted by protesting residents inside the Alexandra service delivery centre on his way to respond to a power outage affecting customers along Second and Seventh avenues on Tuesday.
According to the local power utility, an angry mob stormed the gates, damaging vehicles and beating the technician, who was in the office at the time
City Power has condemned the incident.
The utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they have suspended all services in Alexander until further notice.
“We strongly condemn this criminal action. No employees will be dispatched to work around Alexandra until law and order are restored and workers' safety can be guaranteed. Many of our workers have been deeply affected by the incident, specially the technician who was attacked shortly after clocking in for work,” he said.
He said they will provide psychosocial support to the technician and colleagues who are traumatised by the events.
“Most colleagues at the Alexandra service delivery centre have expressed serious concerns for their safety. While we respect the community's right to protest, we urge residents to consider the implications of their actions. The demonstration, which involved burning tyres, blockading most roads, destroying property and violently attacking innocent people, worsened the ongoing power supply challenges. Our technicians have been working tirelessly to address the disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, and such protests have significantly delayed our efforts,” he said.
Mangena has called on law enforcement authorities to immediately restore order in the area.
“The blockades and violent protests across the township must cease and those behind them must be brought to book. We demand swift arrests of the perpetrators and urge police to increase their presence around our service delivery centre to prevent further incidents and protect our infrastructure,”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
