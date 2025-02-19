South Africa

Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling'

Former AfriForum deputy CEO says there is more space outside to contribute

19 February 2025 - 14:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets has resigned as the head of policy at the Solidarity Movement. File photo.
Former AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets has resigned as the head of policy at the Solidarity Movement. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

Ernst Roets, the head of policy at the Solidarity Movement and former AfriForum deputy CEO, has resigned to “pursue greater contributions outside the movement”.

Roets has been involved with the Solidarity Movement for 20 years and his decision to leave was because he became convinced there was “more space” to contribute outside the movement.

“I became convinced that there was more space for me outside to live out my calling and truly mean something to our people — that I will be able to make a greater contribution.

“Over the past few weeks, I have once again realised how incredible my wife and children, my family and my close friends are. I am overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude, more than anything else. My excitement about the chapter ahead is much greater than the sadness about the chapter I am closing,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Solidarity Movement, especially AfriForum, for the opportunities he received and wished its leaders all the best with the “great task that rests on their shoulders”.

TOM EATON | Afrikaner dilemma: how much oxygen can you give a small group in the age of the big grab?

What was in the minds of those who held up banners reading 'Make South Africa Great Again'? asks Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Roets was appointed head of policy of the movement in August 2023 after serving as AfriForum’s CEO for strategy and international relations. He authored the 2018 book Kill The Boer in which he claimed that politicians and the government were complicit in the increase in farm murders. This was also allegedly incited by the singing of the struggle song Kill the Boer

Roets' resignation comes while AfriForum and its partners are being criticised for allegedly spreading misinformation for the US to use as an excuse to intervene in the country's policies. Their campaign is alleged to have influenced US President Donald Trump to halt HIV funding aid while inviting Afrikaners to apply to the US for refugee status.

But AfriForum declined the refugee offer, saying Afrikaners wanted to remain in the country.

Meanwhile, the MK Party and the Black Forum SA called for AfriForum to be charged with treason for “spreading misinformation” about the newly signed Expropriation Act. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

OPINION | SA’s white farmers would be among victims if Trump ends growth bill

Axing Agoa could harm the people US president claims to support
Ideas
1 hour ago

Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose

With tensions continuing between Pretoria and Washington, a cohort of US members of Congress have hit out at South Africa, penning a damning letter ...
Politics
19 hours ago

John Steenhuisen dismisses Sakeliga 'misinformation on AgriBEE'

DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has dismissed claims by Sakeliga that he is the mastermind behind “AgriBEE”.
Politics
1 day ago

‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm

Fixing ports and rail could quadruple the agriculture sector’s production in five years.
Politics
1 day ago

Errol Musk defends Elon’s cost-cutting work for Trump, says refugee offer to Afrikaners not his idea

Elon Musk is not responsible for the offer of refugee status being extended to Afrikaners by US President Donald Trump, the billionaire's father says.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  2. Former Transnet executives to pay back millions to settle debt with company South Africa
  3. ‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service South Africa
  4. EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management Politics
  5. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Budget Speech 2025