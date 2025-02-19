South Africa

Firefighters battle wildfires in Cape winelands

At least one home destroyed as blaze is driven by gale force winds

19 February 2025 - 11:17 By Kim Swartz
Gale force winds and vegetation are fanning a blaze in Wellington.
Image: Cape Winelands district municipality/Facebook

Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires fanned by strong winds that destroyed a home, sheds and crops overnight in the Cape winelands.

The Cape winelands district municipality said one of the “problematic” fires started on Oaklands farm above the town of Wellington, about 75km northeast of Cape Town.

“Gale force winds and high fuel loads provided by eucalyptus plantations and other vegetation caused the fire to spread very quickly. The fire travelled down to  Slangrivier Road, where it jumped and moved into the Bo-Hermon area,” said the municipality.

“Despite multiple crews, firefighting tankers, purpose-built Land Cruisers and the support of local farmers and agricultural workers, two sheds and a home have been destroyed. Two cottages high on the mountainside were evacuated; however, fire services were able to protect these structures.  

“Damage to crops have been reported; however, at this stage, it is difficult to establish the extent of damage.”

The South African Weather Service issued a warning for “extremely high fire danger conditions” over the western parts of the Western Cape, Garden Route and adjacent interior. Strong winds have prevented helicopters from joining firefighting efforts.

Another blaze at Boontjiesrivier outside Wolseley was contained and teams were tackling flare-ups.

“The teams here were assisted by Nature Conservation Corporation and the Witzenberg municipality’s fire services. Other than one firefighter who sustained injuries at Lateganskop, no further injuries have been reported,” said the municipality.  

A new fire was also reported in the Koue Bokkeveld.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Transfer of fire trucks to municipalities to be expedited: DFFE

Deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Bernice Swarts dismisses claims that vehicles have sat unused for more than two years
Politics
8 hours ago

Patient dies after igniting cigarette lighter near oxygen mask at hospital

The mask was connected to the oxygen main line.
News
4 hours ago

Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North

A tornado swept through Montana, Pretoria North, on Tuesday night, damaging vehicles and buildings.
News
5 hours ago
