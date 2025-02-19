Heidelberg Hospital has opened its newly expanded general female ward and neonatal unit, enhancing healthcare services for women and newborns in the region.
This reflects the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of care provided to a population of more than 1.2-million, including residents in Lesedi municipality and parts of Mpumalanga.
Historically, the hospital faced considerable infrastructure challenges, particularly in providing specialised care for female patients and accommodating neonatal cases.
Patients in need of such services were often referred to other hospitals, resulting in delays and disruptions to care.
The unveiling of the new units signals a turning point for the hospital, enabling it to treat premature newborns and address the needs of women with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and pregnancy-related complications.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko spoke about the significance of the occasion, emphasising the importance of preventative health care in tandem with treatment.
“This moment is even more special because February is Reproductive Health Month and Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month. This means we are not only focusing on treating illnesses but also on preventing them by promoting healthy living. The opening of the units is a direct investment in the wellbeing of the community,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She highlighted the critical role women play in society, often putting the needs of others before their own.
“Women are the heart of our homes, workplaces and communities but they are often the last to seek medical help for themselves because they are busy taking care of everyone else. The general female ward we are opening today is more than a ward, it is a place where women will be prioritised, cared for and given the medical attention they need,” she said.
Heidelberg Hospital expands women and newborn care
Image: Sedibeng District Health Services/Facebook
Gauteng health dept working to restore power, water supply at two hospitals
Nkomo-Ralehoko underscored the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles to reduce the burden on hospitals.
“We must encourage women to take control of their health and adopt healthier lifestyles, not only to prevent illness but also to reduce the burden on hospitals so resources can be used for unavoidable conditions,” she said.
The MEC said the new neonatal unit is expected to be a beacon of hope for premature and ill newborns.
“A healthy society starts with healthy babies. Many newborns admitted to neonatal units are born prematurely, have low birth weight or suffer from serious health complications."
"Some conditions cannot be prevented, but others can be detected early through proper antenatal care. It is crucial that expecting mothers prioritise antenatal care visits throughout their pregnancies. Complications during birth are often linked to conditions that could have been managed or prevented had they been identified early,” she said.
“Many premature and critically ill newborns had to be transferred to referral hospitals, delaying treatment and separating mothers from their babies. The unit ensures critically ill newborns will receive specialised care in their own community.
"Hospitals are not only places of treatment, they should be places of compassion, warmth and kindness. A smile, a kind word or a reassuring presence can make all the difference in a patient’s healing journey. Let us remember love is also about how we treat one another.”
TimesLIVE
