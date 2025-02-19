South Africa

Male nurse in court for allegedly raping boy aged 17

A 19-year-old has also reported that he was sexually assaulted by the accused

19 February 2025 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
During the boy's stay in hospital, the accused allegedly made advances towards him. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 49-year-old male nurse from Duduza, accused of raping a teenage boy, appeared in the Nigel magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“He is facing charges of allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy. He is further facing a charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

In August 2023 the now 17-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Springs, where he met the accused, who was employed as a nurse.   

“During his stay at the hospital, it is alleged that the accused made advances towards the boy. The boy was later discharged from the hospital because his medical aid was depleted, and he was unable to continue with his stay” 

The accused allegedly promised to continue caring for the boy and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.

“When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby field, where he would sexually assault him. On two occasions, while in the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy,” Mahanjana said.

The man was arrested on February 12. While at the police station, the 19-year-old came forward and reported that he, too, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.

The matter was postponed until Friday for a bail application.

 TimesLIVE

