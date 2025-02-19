South Africa

Patient dies after igniting cigarette lighter near oxygen mask at hospital

19 February 2025 - 07:56
The patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has confirmed a fire at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi on Tuesday night that left a 39-year-old patient dead.

The incident took place at about 7pm during visiting hours.

According to the department, the patient was admitted on Friday for a condition that cannot be disclosed due to doctor-patient confidentiality. The patient was placed in isolation due to his medical condition.

He allegedly ignited a cigarette lighter while close to an oxygen mask he was wearing which was connected to the oxygen main line. This started the fire, which was contained in his single bed cubicle. 

Nursing staff were alerted by a patient in the ward and immediately respondedy. 

“The ward was filled with smoke and staff quickly used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze. Fire detection water sprinklers also kicked in,” the department said.

Despite the swift response, the patient alleged to have caused the fire sustained severe burns and succumbed to his injuries, the department said.

No other patients or staff members were injured. 

As a precautionary measure, all patients close to the affected isolation ward were examined for smoke inhalation. 

“Some patients were relocated to medical wards while those in isolation were provided with masks and isolated as necessary to ensure their safety,” the department said.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane

said police are  investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. 

TimesLIVE

