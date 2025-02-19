South Africa

Police call on TikTok user 'Pablo' to assist with Zanzou abuse investigation

19 February 2025 - 10:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The police are looking for a man by the name of "Pablo" on social media who claimed responsibility for releasing disturbing videos at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.
The police are looking for a man by the name of "Pablo" on social media who claimed responsibility for releasing disturbing videos at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.
Image: screenshot

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says the police are looking for a man calling himself “Pablo” on TikTok, who claimed responsibility for releasing the videos at Zanzou nightclub.

Disturbing video footage showing men being sexually and physically assaulted by bouncers at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria surfaced on social media this week.

After the leak, Pablo took to TikTok and threatened to post more, alleging he had proof of people being killed at the club.

“I will post each video and I'll give details, all the proof, all the pictures and all the confirmation so you guys can see everything,” he said.

“I know those people are looking for me, they promised to kill me, they promised to do some bad things to me — but you guys must know I will do what is right. I'm going to expose all the sh*t.”

Bouncer industry marred by ‘rogue elements’ as PSiRA probes Zanzou incident

Expert says it's likely that the bouncers behind the heinous act at the Pretoria nightclub have 'vanished into thin air'
News
8 hours ago

Mathe said his testimony could be crucial in the investigation.

“We are looking for him. We are after all leads. We have been engaging people who have been assisting us with this case and we are trying to get hold of him,” she said in an interview with Radio 702.

“We are also calling on this man to come forward and assist the police with the investigations. It looks like he knows a lot about what happened. As to whether he took part in these incidents, the investigation will reveal. Our focus is to get all those involved. If the owners were involved, they need to face the law.”

Zanzou said they are aware of the incident and have conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse. However, Mathe argued the club should have reported the matter to authorities.

“It seems the bouncers and the management were involved in this incident at the time, but we also know the owners have issued a statement saying they were aware and that's why they dismissed the security company. However, the question is: why did they sweep it under the carpet? Why sit on such information and not bring it to the attention of the police?

“With such an establishment, you'd think that as a responsible business owner they would come forward and bring this matter to our attention.”

As the investigation unfolds, the police are urging victims to come forward and report any incidents of abuse or assault.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence suspended

The Gauteng Liquor Board has suspended Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence.
News
3 hours ago

Human Rights Commission to probe Zanzou nightclub assault incident

The SAHRC says it will investigate the actions taken by Zanzou management once they became aware of violent videos showing a group of men being ...
News
15 hours ago

'If you value your life, never go to clubs': Jackie Phamotse amid Zanzou outcry

Author Jackie Phamotse has warned against the club culture amid disturbing videos circulating on social media showing men being assaulted and ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

POLL | Should nightclubs prove their bouncers are registered with PSiRA?

Do you believe all nightclub security personnel should be thoroughly checked for registration with industry body PSiRA?
News
1 day ago

EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management

The man named on social media as the club owner says he is a silent strategic partner with no involvement in operational and managerial duties.
Politics
1 day ago

Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come forward

Zanzou said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.
News
1 day ago

Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault

Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
News
1 day ago

Three victims of Zanzou assault open cases with police

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the popular Pretoria nightclub Zanzou have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  2. Former Transnet executives to pay back millions to settle debt with company South Africa
  3. ‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management Politics

Latest Videos

M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS
Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in