Residents of a residential complex in Pretoria who were affected by a rainstorm which uprooted trees and blew off the corrugated-iron roof sheets of buildings, carports and other structures are counting their losses, while some turn to friends for accommodation.
The complex in Montana in northern Pretoria was badly affected as several of the buildings suffered major damage. External geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets were brought to the ground by the strong winds, leaving the upper floor units exposed to the falling rain.
Annic Fourie from Sandpiper Complex was in her complex home when the incident happened.
“It was raining quite softly throughout the day and suddenly it just started raining a lot harder and there was a slight wind and the wind just started picking up. Suddenly it picked up so much that we just saw geysers flying and carports going and stuff being blown around. It was quite scary,” she said.
Fourie, who was still packing some of her stuff on Wednesday, said the situation was bad.
“The situation is bad, it's a three-story building and most people on the third floor are now left without a roof. Most of our ceiling fell in, so all our furniture and everything is destroyed — everything is wet.
Residents count losses after Pretoria complex damaged by rainstorm
'We saw geysers flying, carports going and stuff being blown around — it was scary'
Image: Supplied
Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North
“Everyone is packing up and trying to salvage what they can and move what they can temporarily. Our ceiling also fell in. We also lost some of our furniture, We are packing up to try to move out temporarily.”
Fourie said the body corporate was still waiting for insurance companies to assess the situation and provide a way forward.
“As far as I know with insurance, the residents' furniture and stuff inside is not covered by them, it's your responsibility — so unfortunately we will have to cover that ourselves, but it's quite a bit of damage.
“Some of the units have no roof left. Luckily we have a partial area that's still dry and we moved most of the stuff that we could into there. It's just big furniture that we couldn't move that we have unfortunately lost now.”
She estimates the damage to her furniture to be about R40,000.
Fourie said she is temporarily staying at a friend's place.
“Coming from the Northern Cape, we are not used to rain — and certainly not used to a tornado.”
