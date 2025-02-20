South Africa

Operations at three border posts with Botswana suspended due to floods

20 February 2025 - 20:05 By TimesLIVE
Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato says heavy rain has resulted in a significant rise in the water level of the Molopo River, making operations at three ports of entry unsafe and impractical. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Operations at three ports of entry between South Africa and Pont Drift, Makgobistad and Derdepoort have been temporarily suspended due to severe flooding, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said on Thursday. 

The heavy rainfall in the region has resulted in a significant water level rise in the Molopo River, making operations at the three ports of entry unsafe and impractical. As a result, the BMA, in consultation with the authorities in Botswana, suspended operations at these ports until further notice.

Travellers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein and Skilpadshek ports of entry for cross-border movement.

