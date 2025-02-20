South Africa

Rain affects Metrorail train services in Gauteng

20 February 2025 - 07:43
Gauteng has experienced several days of steady soft rain this week.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng Metrorail train services are facing intermittent disruptions due to the continuing rain, with flooding of some railway infrastructure, including tunnels and platforms.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said flooding has affected train stations including Silverton and Belle Ombre and rail corridors.

Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said tracks have been flooded at the Leralla station “resulting in “trains turning to Limindlela station in Thembisa”. 

According to Prasa, the platforms flooded, affecting the movement of trains, also include: “Between Industria and Westbury (Johannesburg — Randfontein); Kliptown and Tshiawelo (Midway — Johannesburg); Merafe — Dube (Naledi — Johannesburg); Grosvenor — Mayfair (Naledi/Midway/Randfontein — Johannesburg) and Johannesburg — George Goch (Germiston — Johannesburg).”

Mofokeng said waterlogged Perway infrastructure has rendered certain network sections temporarily impassable, forcing a speed restriction of up to 15km/h for safety reasons.

“The emergence of a sinkhole at Pinedene and Braamfontein Yard further complicated train movement and operations. [There is a] collapsed embankment between Pinedene and Irene (Irene Farm bridge). Level crossing flooding at Pienaarspoort station and flooding at Wolmerton depot [are] affecting maintenance activities.”

She said response and mitigation measures technical teams have been immediately deployed to assess damage, pump out excess water and perform emergency repairs where necessary. 

“Their primary goal is to minimise disruptions and ensure the quickest possible recovery of affected services. Additional safety protocols are being implemented to safeguard commuters and railway personnel during this period.

Prasa has advised commuters to plan for possible delays.

TimesLIVE

