Student campus protests 'misdirected', says Universities South Africa

“We have learnt from this practice that blanket concessions cultivate a culture of nonpayment among certain fee-paying or self-funded students at UCT, who seem to take advantage of measures put in place for financially disadvantaged students. In this regard, we plan to engage parents and guardians of fee-paying and self-funded students,” said Moshabela.
“We have also learnt that some students who graduated from UCT and are now gainfully employed do not always service their debt, after benefiting from blanket concessions. A total of 239 graduates who benefited from the 2021 concessions owe the university R30m and have been handed over to debt collectors.”
UCT said its student debt had ballooned to R864m.
“Financially vulnerable students include those on financial aid, either through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) or GAP funding. In 2023, NSFAS introduced an accommodation fee cap of R45,000, exposing the university to a financial risk of R160m.
“Due to the university’s general operating budget having costs exceeding income, covering this shortfall was unsustainable. Consequently, in December 2023, management presented to the council a revised financial aid policy to mitigate this risk, and this was approved.”
As a result, in 2024 management identified financially vulnerable students as a result of the NSFAS accommodation cap and engaged the SRC to mitigate the issue. The SRC is expected to hand over a joint proposal to the council on Thursday.
“Management will continue to engage with the SRC to find common ground upon which a proposal can be finalised for presentation to the council. In the meantime, we ask all students participating in the protest to refrain from disruptive conduct,” said Moshabela.
Universities South Africa's (USAf's) directors on Thursday said student protests at tertiary institutions were misdirected as universities were not the primary source of student funding and were in “no position to settle outstanding fees”.
USAf, representing the country's 26 public universities, empathised with challenges faced by students, especially first-year applicants awaiting funding confirmation from NSFAS — pending which they could not register nor secure accommodation.
Also noted was returning students being barred by landlords from their previous accommodation due to outstanding payments for 2024 rentals from NSFAS.
Some universities had to start the academic year online because of the protests.
“While the students’ grievances are legitimate, we reiterate what we’ve said before: these issues are being presented to the wrong role players. Universities are not the primary source of student funding and so are in no position to settle outstanding fees or the amounts due or overdue from NSFAS. Therefore, the protests are being misdirected,” said the board.
“We continue to engage our partners at NSFAS and in government on these matters to find collective solutions. That said, the disruptions across campuses are counterproductive as they ultimately affect the academic agenda our students seek to access.”
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela said on Thursday that disruptions had continued over the past three days. They included blocked campuses and public roads, lectures interrupted, sports and study sessions being disrupted as well as freedom of movement being hindered.
“These disruptive actions necessitate a shift in our campus security approach from tolerance to intervention. Our campus protection services are authorised to observe, caution and intervene whenever protests are considered to be disruptive or violent. They will continue to observe, monitor, inform and tolerate if a protest is considered peaceful,” said Moshabela.
UCT's student representative council (SRC) presented a memorandum of demands to management detailing various proposed “concessions” to address fee-related issues based on the amount of debt.
UCT considered the proposal but rejected implementing such a “blanket approach”.
Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed students held a demonstration on Wednesday on the campus, organised by the SRC, to stand in solidarity with student protests across the country over registration, student debt and accommodation.
“SRC members have been engaged in talks with the rectorate, including Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, a deputy vice-chancellor,” said Viljoen.
“Prof Ramjugernath subsequently addressed the group outside the SU administration building yesterday, noting that the university, as has been communicated to students who have holds on their accounts, will do everything in its power to support students in these matters.”
The university said solutions for many of the challenges faced by students would need to be found at government level.
Viljoen confirmed some students unable to secure funding were not able to get accommodation. However, private accommodation, including within the NSFAS cap, was readily available in Stellenbosch for students.
“The registration deadline was extended to Friday February 21 for returning students and the university will further extend registration on a case-by-case basis until Friday, February 28.”
