Two arrested for stealing historic bell, R20,000 reward still up for grabs

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly being linked to a stolen brass bell weighing about 110kg in Constantia, Cape Town. A R20,000 reward is still up for grabs for anyone returning the relic.
South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm, Groot Constantia, said in a statement on Thursday that law enforcement officials identified and arrested the two suspects for allegedly stealing from the provincial heritage site.
The 300-year-old bell from Hoop op Constantia homestead circa 1716 is about 30-35cm high and is notable for its green discolouration. It was reported stolen on September 1 2024.
“The theft triggered a police investigation led by the Diep River detective service, assisted by the wildlife trafficking and cultural heritage working group of the Hawks in the Western Cape. The Constantia Watch police forum also played an active role in supporting the police with their investigation and contributed positively to the successes achieved,” said the estate.
The first suspect was arrested on November 1 2024 and appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in an unrelated case — the second suspect was arrested on February 15 in Spaanschemat River Road in Constantia by Constantia Watch members and a K9 unit for an unrelated matter involving the possession of presumed stolen property. The suspect appeared in court on February 17.
“Both individuals are known to Constantia Watch and have links to the informal settlement behind Checkers Emporium. The ongoing investigation signifies a resolute stance against illegal activities targeting heritage artefacts.
“The joint efforts of law enforcement agencies and local neighbourhood watches culminated in the apprehension of the two suspects, underscoring the message that individuals involved in the theft of historical artefacts will face legal consequences.
“Groot Constantia appeals to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the bell to get in touch with the police. A reward of up to R20,000 is being offered by Groot Constantia for information that leads to the recovery of their bell,” said the estate.
- Contact Groot Constantia at enquiries@grootconstantia.co.za or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 if you have any information about the stolen item.
