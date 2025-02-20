South Africa

WATCH | Several homes, businesses south of Durban flooded after rains

20 February 2025 - 08:33 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Large sections of Isipingo beach were flooded after heavy rains
Image: SUPPLIED

Several homes and businesses between Isipingo and Winklespruit, south of Durban, were flooded on Thursday after heavy rains. 

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning for KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday which could result in localised floods affecting exposed areas, bridges and roads.

ALS Paramedics said they were en route to the R603 Makaka area near Winklespruit after reports of several homes collapsing with some residents being trapped on Thursday morning. 

The N2 near the old airport was a no-go area as water gathered on the highway. Crab City near Isipingo beach, Prospecton and several businesses in the Amanzimtoti CBD were also flooded.

Amanzimtoti councillor Andre Beetge said the downpours left dozens of residents and businesses affected in the area. 

“There was heavy concentration of rain on Wednesday night and against at about 3am. Teams from the neighbourhood watch and CPF went out to assist with families affected by mudslides as well as rubble and trees which collapsed.”

He said some of the schools were closed on Thursday including Amazimtoti Primary and Kuswag. 

While the weather showed signs of clearing on Thursday morning, he cautioned residents not to venture out unless necessary. 

The provincial transport department said teams were on standby after a warning of prolonged rains expected in uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, iLembe and uMkhanyakude.

“We are requesting motorists to be extra careful on the roads. We are also requesting those who are involved in school transport to always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding as roads are slippery when wet.”

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

