TimesLIVE
WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS
Three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes in KwaMakutha, south of Durban, after mudslides caused by heavy rains.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said eThekwini fire and emergency rescue workers were at the sites of the structural collapses caused by sand banks washing into the homes in the early hours of Thursday.
“In the first instance a bank tore through the home in which a family — mother, father and two children — were inside. Fortunately the children managed to escape but the parents were buried under the sand and rubble.”
In a second incident in the same vicinity, one person was buried.
He said the teams were trying to extricate the three people.
