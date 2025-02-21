South Africa

Court rules in favour of e-hailing drivers to interdict Tshwane impounding

21 February 2025 - 14:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng e-hailing drivers from Uber and Bolt protest against the impounding of their cars amid delays with issuing of permits, in a drive from Pretoria West to Tshwane House and the Union Buildings on January 23 2025.
Gauteng e-hailing drivers from Uber and Bolt protest against the impounding of their cars amid delays with issuing of permits, in a drive from Pretoria West to Tshwane House and the Union Buildings on January 23 2025.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

E-hailing services in Tshwane came out victorious after the Pretoria high court granted an urgent interdict prohibiting the Tshwane metro police from impounding vehicles due to outstanding operating permits. 

Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu mobilised seven co-applicants including other e-hailing operators such as Uber, Bolt and inDrive to take on the metro police in court. 

The e-hailing services argued their services and income were at a standstill while the City of Tshwane dealt with a backlog in issuing operating permits. 

The impound led to the newly established Wanatu, launched in October and operating in Pretoria and Centurion, suspending its services from February 5. 

Wanatu proved to the court it was “impossible” to obtain permits as the department of roads and transport halted the acceptance and processing of permit applications, CEO Judith van der Walt said. 

City of Tshwane meets e-hailing operators over permit backlog

E-hailing drivers in Tshwane are encouraged to approach the relevant authorities to follow up on their operating licence applications after MMC for ...
News
1 week ago

“This is a victory for every e-hailing driver in Tshwane. The city cannot punish drivers for a backlog they did not cause. I am relieved and overwhelmed that Wanatu is back on the road,” she said.

“Wanatu is committed to complying with all regulations. This is why we are fighting for Wanatu and the rights of the e-hailing drivers who stood with us.”

The Tshwane West E-hailing Association, which joined the legal action, said members would resume operating immediately. Its president Wandisile Rala told TimesLIVE they were pleased to get back on the road to earn an income for their families. 

“I am happy we won the case and we did this, working together, as we had a common enemy. We are about to meet all the members and after that we are opening our apps and will continue operating immediately,” he said. 

Wanatu will now proceed with a full court application to compel the Gauteng department of roads and transport to process the outstanding permit applications. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Noncompliance with legislation remains a concern in Gauteng municipalities, says MEC Maile

Municipalities in Gauteng are still struggling to comply with financial regularities when conducting their affairs, which remains a concern, says ...
Politics
2 days ago

Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles

Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu is scheduled to meet authorities to discuss the backlog of issuing operating licences after the company ...
News
2 weeks ago

City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles

Tshwane metro police impounded three of "Afrikaans" e-hailing service Wanatu's vehicles on Wednesday for operating without permits.
News
2 weeks ago

How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently

While Wanatu employs Afrikaans-speaking drivers, TimesLIVE Premium discovers its drivers prioritise safety and comfort, regardless of language
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election | REUTERS
Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS