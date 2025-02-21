South Africa

Gqeberha airport runways to get R4.6bn upgrade

21 February 2025 - 15:24 By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley

The Airports Company SA will spend R4.6bn on rehabilitating the runways at Gqeberha’s Dawid Stuurman International Airport. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS