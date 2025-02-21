Gqeberha airport runways to get R4.6bn upgrade
21 February 2025 - 15:24
The Airports Company SA will spend R4.6bn on rehabilitating the runways at Gqeberha’s Dawid Stuurman International Airport. ..
