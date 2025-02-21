Mother says herpes virus could cost her toddler’s eye after kiss from infected person

The mother learned that, if left untreated, the virus could have worse consequences.
“The scariest part is that the virus, if left untreated, can migrate to the brain. Many other complications can ensue. As the herpes virus cannot be cured, only managed, it tends to flare up every now and again, which is unfortunately what happened to our baby,” said Saaiman.
The damage to the eye was severe, and the road to recovery uncertain.
“Due to the damage caused, he developed an open wound in his eye, a cornea defect, 4mm in size,” said Saaiman.
“It's been confirmed by several doctors that the herpes virus could only have been transferred by someone who had an active fever blister kissing our baby on (or close to) the eye, or on his hand whereafter he touched his eye,” she said.
The infection led to significant vision loss, and Saaiman revealed the heartbreaking prognosis.
“Our baby lost most of his vision and sensation in his left eye. Due to the open wound, the eye is infected constantly. If we can't get the wound to heal, he will lose the eye in totality.”
In January, the family flew to South Africa to seek further medical help from a paediatric ophthalmologist.
The child has undergone the first of three surgeries in an attempt to save his eye.
Saaiman said she hopes the second surgery can help restore sensation in her son's eye.
“The second surgery involves harvesting nerves from his leg and implanting these into the eye. If the procedure is successful, he will eventually (and hopefully) be eligible for a cornea transplant, provided a suitable donor is secured,” she said.
Despite the efforts, Saaiman said the future of her child's vision remains uncertain.
“Our baby's eyelids are stitched closed to protect the eye, and I can only imagine how uncomfortable that must be for him. Whether any vision can be restored is unknown at this stage, but we have made peace that he could be (permanently) blind in his left eye. Our main priority is to save the eye itself and prevent further infections,” said Saaiman.
Dr Rethabile Khalema, a maternal foetal medicine specialist, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Universitas Hospital in Bloemfontein, said kissing is a common method of transmission of the herpes virus.
“Herpes is a common name used to describe a virus that causes different types of sores on the human body. The scientific name is herpes simplex, with type 1 responsible for what we commonly call cold sores around the mouth,” said Khalema.
“The transmission of the virus is through contact with lesions or sores containing the virus or through oral secretions of people carrying the virus. Herpes simplex 2 causes genital herpes, which are sores in the private areas of women and men.”
Khalema said there is a difference between herpes simplex and herpes zoster, the latter being a reactivation of the chickenpox virus which can affect immunocompromised individuals.
She emphasised the importance of preventing transmission to vulnerable individuals such as children.
“Transmission from one person to another can be reduced by avoiding contact with active sores by kissing with a cold sore, and covering the sores so secretions are not passed from one person to another,” she advised.
After her experience, Saaiman urged parents to be cautious about their children’s health.
“The moral of the story is don’t let anyone kiss your baby. Such a silly virus caused so much trauma and damage, It is not worth it.”
TimesLIVE
Mother says herpes virus could cost her toddler’s eye after kiss from infected person
‘Don’t let anyone kiss your baby’
Image: Michelle Saaiman/Facebook
A mother has shared a heartbreaking story of how her two-year-old child might lose his eye due to an infection caused by the herpes virus contracted after someone with an active fever blister kissed him.
Michelle Saaiman, who lives in Windhoek, Namibia, took to Facebook to detail the events that led to her child’s eye infection and the immense toll it has taken on their family.
“About seven months ago my baby (then one year and four months) developed what looked like an eye infection,” said Saaiman.
“Our GP prescribed antibiotic drops, and off we went. Two days later, we noticed there was something seriously wrong with the eye. It looked like something was growing inside his eyeball, which was not there the day before,” she said.
The situation quickly escalated when Saaiman noticed her son had no feeling in his left eye.
“We realised he had no feeling as he put his finger in his eye, scratching his eyeball, without flinching. This is not normal. Something was seriously wrong. I immediately consulted my GP again, and I could see she was extremely concerned. She arranged for us to see an ophthalmologist immediately. I left her office and drove directly to the ophthalmologist,” said Saaiman.
After the examination, the diagnosis was shocking.
“My child was diagnosed with herpes virus in his left eye. Yes, herpes, the one that causes fever blisters on lips. I've never heard of something so ridiculous. A fever blister growing on his cornea?” Saaiman said.
What followed was a gruelling journey of medical procedures.
“I won't go into too much detail about all the treatment and trauma, but after thousands for medication, two trips to theatre, hospitalisation, biopsy, specialists visits (including a paediatrician from the US who assisted), and an amazing pharmacist who had to 'make' special medicine for our baby's condition, we eventually managed to get the virus in remission,” she said.
Herpes simplex virus research shows we're all Africans
The mother learned that, if left untreated, the virus could have worse consequences.
“The scariest part is that the virus, if left untreated, can migrate to the brain. Many other complications can ensue. As the herpes virus cannot be cured, only managed, it tends to flare up every now and again, which is unfortunately what happened to our baby,” said Saaiman.
The damage to the eye was severe, and the road to recovery uncertain.
“Due to the damage caused, he developed an open wound in his eye, a cornea defect, 4mm in size,” said Saaiman.
“It's been confirmed by several doctors that the herpes virus could only have been transferred by someone who had an active fever blister kissing our baby on (or close to) the eye, or on his hand whereafter he touched his eye,” she said.
The infection led to significant vision loss, and Saaiman revealed the heartbreaking prognosis.
“Our baby lost most of his vision and sensation in his left eye. Due to the open wound, the eye is infected constantly. If we can't get the wound to heal, he will lose the eye in totality.”
In January, the family flew to South Africa to seek further medical help from a paediatric ophthalmologist.
The child has undergone the first of three surgeries in an attempt to save his eye.
Saaiman said she hopes the second surgery can help restore sensation in her son's eye.
“The second surgery involves harvesting nerves from his leg and implanting these into the eye. If the procedure is successful, he will eventually (and hopefully) be eligible for a cornea transplant, provided a suitable donor is secured,” she said.
Despite the efforts, Saaiman said the future of her child's vision remains uncertain.
“Our baby's eyelids are stitched closed to protect the eye, and I can only imagine how uncomfortable that must be for him. Whether any vision can be restored is unknown at this stage, but we have made peace that he could be (permanently) blind in his left eye. Our main priority is to save the eye itself and prevent further infections,” said Saaiman.
Dr Rethabile Khalema, a maternal foetal medicine specialist, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Universitas Hospital in Bloemfontein, said kissing is a common method of transmission of the herpes virus.
“Herpes is a common name used to describe a virus that causes different types of sores on the human body. The scientific name is herpes simplex, with type 1 responsible for what we commonly call cold sores around the mouth,” said Khalema.
“The transmission of the virus is through contact with lesions or sores containing the virus or through oral secretions of people carrying the virus. Herpes simplex 2 causes genital herpes, which are sores in the private areas of women and men.”
Khalema said there is a difference between herpes simplex and herpes zoster, the latter being a reactivation of the chickenpox virus which can affect immunocompromised individuals.
She emphasised the importance of preventing transmission to vulnerable individuals such as children.
“Transmission from one person to another can be reduced by avoiding contact with active sores by kissing with a cold sore, and covering the sores so secretions are not passed from one person to another,” she advised.
After her experience, Saaiman urged parents to be cautious about their children’s health.
“The moral of the story is don’t let anyone kiss your baby. Such a silly virus caused so much trauma and damage, It is not worth it.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Reckless hook-ups, pills instead of condoms: Why sexually transmitted infections are rising in Gauteng
Chlamydia and herpes common among 15 to 24-year-olds: research
Can genital herpes be cured?
BHEKISISA | Is it worth R14,000 for a packet of pills to thwart long Covid?
Monkeypox virus gaining HIV/Aids stigma: global health experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos