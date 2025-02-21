South Africa

Pick n Pay store in Centurion closed over noncompliance with regulations

Cockroaches found in baking area, staff changing in food storage space

21 February 2025 - 17:47 By Ernest Mabuza
What Tshwane inspectors found at the Pick n Pay outlet in Blu Valley Mall.
Image: X/ City of Tshwane

Tshwane health services inspectors closed down a Pick n Pay outlet at Blu Valley Mall in Centurion due to noncompliance with heath regulations.

Accompanied by Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, inspectors said it was unlawful to have a changing room for staff members in the same area where food is stored and assembled.

Moya said the team also found several cockroaches in the store’s baking area.

Personal belongings were being stored in the food preparation area. A designated changing room should be provided by the employer.

In response to the closure, Pick n Pay said: “This particular store is a franchise store and what was seen was completely unacceptable. This falls very far from what we expect from our franchisees and store managers and we have launched a full investigation.

“Management [was] on the ground within 30 minutes of being informed, and a full audit is under way. We apologise to our customers at the Reed Store [situated at Blu Valley Mall] for what happened, and we undertake to fix it quickly and ensure there is no recurrence.”

