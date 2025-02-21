Eastern Cape police are investigating a triple murder after a balaclava-clad man shot three women at a house in Lusikisiki.
The man stormed into a home in Sitshayelo locality on Thursday night and demanded the whereabouts of a family member aged 33, who was in a bedroom.
“It is said her mother, 69, and sister, 44, tried to intervene and were shot. The suspect proceeded to the bedroom where he found his intended victim and shot her several times. The three victims were declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.
The motive for the killings is under investigation. Police appealed to anyone with information about the attack to call Lusikisiki detectives Col Siyabulela Kufa on 082-302-5118/083-427-9656, or Lt-Col Sizwe Sitsha on 082-442-2714/039-253-1350. Information can also be shared via the Crime Stop Number 08600-10111.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the killings. “We will not rest until the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice.”
TimesLIVE
Police hunt 'balaclava-clad gunman' after triple murder in Lusikisiki
Image: 123RF/sasun1990
Eastern Cape police are investigating a triple murder after a balaclava-clad man shot three women at a house in Lusikisiki.
The man stormed into a home in Sitshayelo locality on Thursday night and demanded the whereabouts of a family member aged 33, who was in a bedroom.
“It is said her mother, 69, and sister, 44, tried to intervene and were shot. The suspect proceeded to the bedroom where he found his intended victim and shot her several times. The three victims were declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.
The motive for the killings is under investigation. Police appealed to anyone with information about the attack to call Lusikisiki detectives Col Siyabulela Kufa on 082-302-5118/083-427-9656, or Lt-Col Sizwe Sitsha on 082-442-2714/039-253-1350. Information can also be shared via the Crime Stop Number 08600-10111.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the killings. “We will not rest until the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Lusikisiki massacre murder case postponed for further investigation
Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform
Lusikisiki massacre 'mastermind': ‘I am a monster’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos